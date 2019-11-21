SEBRING — The Sebring City Council did not decide Tuesday night on what to do about two major items in front of them: the Women’s Club and the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House.
Instead, the council will schedule a workshop, with a yet to be announced date in the near future, on both city-owned buildings, with the hopes of having more people at that meeting.
The Boys & Girls Club wants to expand its programs from its facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the currently vacant Women’s Club building on Lakeview Drive, across from Veterans Beach on the west side of Lake Jackson.
The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Inc. recently vacated its lease of the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House at the corner of South Commerce Avenue and Eucalyptus Street, citing the inability to make an estimate $40,000 in repairs to the 1930s log structure.
The city wants to look at options with the Girl Scout house, City Clerk Kathy Haley said. Gelene Cochran, a Girl Scout leader for 10 years, said she wanted t council to indicate to her what they wanted to do. One option that has been discussed is moving it, she said, although a person at the meeting recommended keeping it where it is, she said, where it was built.
In the 1930s, Girl Scout leader Sophy Mae Mitchell Sr. led an effort to build the log cabin. The community raised $5,344, some from shows performed by New York actor Fred Stone and his young daughters. He placed the cornerstone on Jan. 15, 1939. The community named it Stepping Stones House, in honor of his daughters, nicknamed “Stepping Stones” for their height and age differences.
Employees of the Works Progress Administration cut local trees and built the house. The Girl Scouts moved in Dec. 13, 1939, and put a time capsule in walls behind the cornerstone. The time capsule has since been moved, twice, but is due to be opened in 2040.
“It’s a cute little historic building,” Cochran said. “It’d really be a shame if it couldn’t be saved.” Cochran also bemoaned the fact that downtown Sebring has several historic buildings either vacant or falling into disrepair, a point made by Vicki Jarvis of the Sebring Historic Society, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting. “The city and the county need to preserve that house. Sebring is losing a lot of historic buildings,” Jarvis said.
She said members of the community need to come together to preserve the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House, just as they came together to build it.
