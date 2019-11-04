By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Local Girl Scouts of America leaders got final word recently that the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Inc. would move out of the Stepping Stones House.
Mary Anne Servian, CEO, said the regional council rescinded a 99-year lease on the log cabin with the city of Sebring after an inspection produced an estimate of $40,000-$50,000 to repair it.
“With that kind of money, we can scholarship girls not able to go into the troop,” Servian said Friday. “It does not make good fiscal sense.”
Though it’s unique for Girl Scouts to have a standalone meeting place, Servian said only two troops of 60 girls and 20 adults still used the house.
“I never like taking something from someone,” she said, adding, “Girl Scouting lives inside each person, not in a building.”
Problems with the building include rotting logs and rodents getting inside the structure. Since the city owns the property, ultimate decision on the building lies with the Sebring City Council.
The matter did not make it onto the council’s Nov. 5 agenda, but is slated for discussion on Nov. 19.
Unhappy vacation
The Girl Scout decision to vacate upset local residents and scouts. They learned of the decision to vacate last Monday, four days before the final day, and said they had no time to mount a fundraising effort.
They were also upset to learn county commissioners, at their Oct. 15 meeting, asked if the land could provide extra parking for the government center.
“It’s really sad that they would [want to] tear down such a cute little historic building,” said Donna Cochran, former scout leader.
“That’s a landmark more valuable than a couple of parking spaces,” said Amy Campbell, past scout leader and service unit director. “Make something of it.”
Danlye Berish, former scout leader, whose 17-year-old daughter, Mikyla, is still registered with the now-dissolved Troop 773, said the troop earned a Girl Scouts Silver Award for preserving Girl Scout names from an historic signed walkway.
“We don’t want to see [Stepping Stones] torn down,” Berish said.
Servian, on that point, agrees. While she said Girl Scouts should focus on growing adults, not preserving buildings, she also said it’s “very bad optics” to demolish an historic structure.
Meanwhile, Servian said the Girl Scouts council is working to collect and preserve all historic artifacts from the house.
Stepping Stones
A page from the Sebring Hall of Fame book states that local Girl Scout leader, Sophy Mae Mitchell Sr., led an effort in the 1930s to build the log cabin at the corner of South Commerce Avenue and Eucalyptus Street.
The community raised $5,344, some of it from shows performed by New York actor Fred Stone doing dance and music numbers with his young daughters.
He laid the cornerstone on Jan. 15, 1939, and the community named it Stepping Stones House, in honor of his daughters, nicknamed “Stepping Stones” for their height and age differences.
Employees of the Works Progress Administration cut local trees and built the house. The Girl Scouts moved in Dec. 13, 1939, and placed a time capsule in walls behind the cornerstone.
It was opened in 1990, and then reburied. Troop 773 relocated it. It is to be reopened in 2040.
In May 1965, the city leased the property to the Heart of Florida Girl Scout Council for 99 years.
In December 1966, the city leased the remaining portion of the lot to the Highlands County Government, concurrent with the Girl Scout lease.
In return, the county picked up the city’s obligation for maintenance and both water and electric service to the house.
When the county had to remove an old sidewalk inscribed with names of local Girl Scouts and their leaders, members of Troop 773 copied the names through paper rubbings and re-etched them names into a new sidewalk when it was poured on July 3, 2014.
Sophy Mae Mitchel Jr. rewrote her mother’s name. Sebring Mayor John Shoop wrote his name and that of former Mayor Mac McGee, who signed the original walkway.
Recent problems
Stepping Stones’ problems came to light through a review of Girl Scout properties by the regional council’s property manager, Madeline Jackson.
Assistant City Manager Bob Hoffman said local engineer Carl Cool inspected the building. His June 6 report said the structure is safe for use.
However, he said rotted deck boards on the wooden entrance ramp needed to be replaced for safety. It has since been removed entirely.
He said rotting logs and crumbled chink [concrete between the logs] on the north and east sides needed to be replaced.
An email on July 30 to Hoffman from Betsy Laughlin, Gulfcoast Girl Scouts CFO, said a company quoted log repair at $38,000, not including staining/painting, permits or a construction Dumpster.
She said county officials also talked with her about a new ramp and repairs to side and rear stairs. She asked if the city is willing to pay for the repairs, because Girl Scouts can’t afford it.
Servian said Girl Scouts could have applied for federal grants, if they owned the building, but they don’t.
On Sept. 27, Laughlin sent another email notifying Hoffman of the Girl Scouts’ intent to vacate on Oct. 31.
Berish said this stung particularly badly. Oct. 31 is Founder’s Day, the birthday of Juliette Gordon Low who founded the Girl Scouts of America in 1912.
“It stings for me, anyway,” Berish said.
