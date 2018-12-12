As shoppers hustle around to take care of those gift lists from loved ones, others are trying to figure out how much money to donate to which charity before the year is up.
There are plenty of local organizations that could use the funds. Tuesday we learned the latest update on the Children’s Museum of the Highlands. The museum closed in its original location on Ridgewood Drive nearly three years ago after part of the ceiling collapsed, apparently due to a drainage problem on the roof. Nearly 18 months after closing, it reopened in a storefront within Lakeshore Mall. The space was smaller, but it provided a place for parents to take their young children for some interactive playtime.
Since being hired as the new director in the summer of 2017, Kelly Dressel has been working with the insurance company and contractors to iron out the plans to hopefully reopen the facility in the summer of 2019. The demotion and rebuild will take more than the organization currently has.
The Children’s Museum of the Highlands is only one of several local organizations that would like to see any amount of donations come in before the end of the year.
Anyone who has the money to donate should make the most of their charitable contribution. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services helps Floridians maximize their donations by providing detailed information on charities registered in Florida.
Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam’s office strongly recommends that residents use the department’s Check-A-Charity tool at floridaconsumerhelp.com to view a charity’s financial information, how contributions are being spent and current registration status. That same information can also be obtained by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352).
This is also the time of year that a lot of scammers take advantage of people’s generosity by pretending to be a real charity to commit fraud. Putnam said it’s important to not judge a charity solely on its name, as many organizations may use names similar to well-known charities and organizations.
Another tip as recommended by Putnam’s office is to always obtain and save a printed copy of a donation or a receipt of the contribution amount. He said not all organizations soliciting in the name of benevolence are true charities eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. He recommends that you ask about the organization’s federal and state eligibility for receiving tax deductible donations.
Furthermore, Putnam reminds us that all charities soliciting within Florida, excluding religious, educational, political and governmental agencies – are required to register and file financial information with the Department of Agriculture. If a professional solicitor is requesting a donation on behalf of a charity, the solicitor also must be registered with the department and should be able to provide their registration number.
Remember, it’s your money. Just like you should spend it wisely, give it wisely. Check out the organization that you choose to contribute to. Ask questions: Who is the fundraiser and who will benefit from the donation? How much of the contribution goes to the actual charity? How much of the donation goes toward administrative and fundraising expenses? You might be surprised, and even disappointed, in your answers. Make sure you know how your money will be spent.
If you come in contract with any suspicious charitable solicitations, call 1-800-HELP-FLA or for Spanish speakers, 1-800-FL-AYUDA (352-9832).
