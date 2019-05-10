Giving thanks for Day of Prayer
The Bible teaches us to give thanks to God in all circumstances. As I go over my “thank you list,” one thing is thanks to our government officials that we in our community are invited to participate in the National Day of Prayer every May. We can meet together on the courthouse lawn for a time of prayer, worship, fellowship and wonderful music. This month was no exception.
The rain held off, we heard great messages about “love one another,” wonderful music and joined with others in prayer.
So, thank you to Bob Germaine, an all the other leaders for their participation; to the pastors for their thoughtful messages, to Joe Lewis, the choir and band participants, and especially our flag and pledge.
Also to our community newspaper for reporting.
Frances Brown
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It's all fine to have a religious gathering but Mr. Germaine was out of line, as a tax paid public servant, to sponsor such an event and to hold it on public property. This is a misuse of tax payer dollars. It seems that this new catch phrase 'religious freedom' has rolled ever steadily into the public sector and fleeces public money to finance it. These events always involve some mutation of Christianity. I wonder if some non christian 'religion' wanted to hold this event, would Mr. Germaine been so enthusiastic in his involvement? Say the Muslims or Jews or even Satanists and Scientologists wanted to hold a public gathering courtesy of the taxpayer. What would have been the response? Maybe we should find out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.