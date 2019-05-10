Giving thanks for Day of Prayer

The Bible teaches us to give thanks to God in all circumstances. As I go over my “thank you list,” one thing is thanks to our government officials that we in our community are invited to participate in the National Day of Prayer every May. We can meet together on the courthouse lawn for a time of prayer, worship, fellowship and wonderful music. This month was no exception.

The rain held off, we heard great messages about “love one another,” wonderful music and joined with others in prayer.

So, thank you to Bob Germaine, an all the other leaders for their participation; to the pastors for their thoughtful messages, to Joe Lewis, the choir and band participants, and especially our flag and pledge.

Also to our community newspaper for reporting.

Frances Brown

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments