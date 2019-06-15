Ethical questions about use of body parts for advancing scientific knowledge are raised in Sunday, June 9’s front-page (The News Wire) article on the new government limits on use of fetal tissue in research. The reporters’ biases are apparent in the article heading, which referred to people working to save children’s lives. These people are scientists using aborted tissue for research. True, they did not procure the abortions but using the remains of abortions makes them complicit in this morally abhorrent procedure. One would think saving children’s lives might include not aborting them.
Early in the article we are told Carolyn Coyne of the University of Pittsburgh uses placentas for her research but will be hindered by the new restrictions. She comments that placentas are not usually considered fetal tissue but still fall under the ban. The reason for that we do not learn until near the end of the article where we find that she needs placentas from first or second trimester pregnancies, in other words, those from aborted babies.
There are restrictions currently in place in the United States. For example, we cannot kill others for the purpose of using their body parts as has been done with executed criminals in China. Bodies or body parts used for research must be obtained with the valid informed consent of the deceased or by their duly appointed proxy. This proxy must be someone who has the best interests of the deceased in mind.
A fetus, of course, cannot give consent. However, when a fetus dies as a result of a miscarriage, his parents may give their consent for use of his body parts. In the case of an aborted fetus the mother’s consent does not meet these standards. Her child is dead because she arranged for his death.
Over the past decades we have become desensitized to the evil of abortion. Recently Iceland announced they have completely eradicated Down syndrome. Of course this achievement was due to abortion, not scientific advancement.
I, for one, am glad to see that my tax dollars are not funding research based on the use of aborted babies.
Glenda Brannen
Sebring
