Gladys L. Flood
Gladys L. “Penny” Flood (Prince) died peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brief illness at the age of 90 on Nov. 7, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert “Bob” Flood and a Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Penny was born in Malden on Oct. 10, 1929 and was the daughter, and raised by, the late Leslie L. and stepmother Gertrude Prince. Daughter of the late Gladys (Grundy) Prince. She was a longtime resident of both Billerica, Massachusetts and Bow Lake in Strafford, New Hampshire, before retiring to Sebring, Florida with her husband.
She was the Loving mother of three sons, Thomas Flood (Diane) of Strafford, New Hampshire, Robert Flood (Nancy) of Derry, New Hampshire and Paul Flood (Deborah) of Londonderry, New Hampshire; two daughters, E. Ann Doherty (John) of Billerica and Noreen Bullock (Thomas) of Munroe, North Carolina.
She was the loving grandmother of Douglas, Michele, Melissa, Kimberly, Geoffrey, Kate, Mallory, Cristi, Daniel, Spenser and Meghan; as well as loving great-grandmother of Jenna, Malarie, Thomas, Jason (who predeceased her), Averie, Nathan, Jack, Gwendolyn, Hannah, Zachery and Steven; as well as great-great grandmother to Jameson.
She was also the sister of John Prince of Maine and the late Phillip Cobey, William Prince and Leslie Prince.
Penny spent most of her days while living in Billerica as a stay-at-home mother, raising her five children. She later found her “dream job” working as a baker at the Shawsheen Technical High School for many years. She was a woman who could always be counted on and if you were lucky enough to be called her friend, you would forever be her friend.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Road. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkland Medical Center, 1 Parkland Drive, Derry, New Hampshire 03038. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
