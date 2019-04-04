LAKE PLACID — A new eatery has opened in downtown Lake Placid. Located at 204 N. Main Ave., Glenda Jeans serves breakfast and lunch. Owner Tonja Friend and husband, Andrew, have brought more than 26 years of restaurant experience to town.
When asked about the name of their new business, Tonja Friend explained that she named it in memory of her mother-in-law, Glenda Jeans. She said Glenda loved to teach people how to cook before she passed away.
A look at the breakfast menu will please anyone. There’s omelets, eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, plus French toast. A lot of old-fashioned ‘country plates’ are good and filling. Here’s the real special – hot coffee, all day, every day, for only 99 cents.
You better come in early if you want the homemade cinnamon rolls. If you wait until lunch time, you’ll have to be content with peach cobbler, banana cream pudding, fresh apple pie, and the other just-made desserts right out of the oven.
The menu brags that the burgers are the best. Tonja Friend describes them as ‘yummy’. She uses an 80/20 blend of fresh ground chuck. One burger is called Southern Belle. It comes with house-made pimento cheese and banana peppers. You can even request a pretzel bun or a croissant bun for your burger. They have fresh salads as well, and a kid’s menu.
Chili is a constant in the soup category, but then there’s a different one made every day too – like ham and beans, sausage and potato, etc. Tonja Friend says that her customers really rave about the Ruben’s. The sides too are made in the kitchen. They include potato salad, cole slaw, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, mac n cheese and, of course, country collards. Fries are available too, but they come from Idaho.
Comfort plates start being served at 11 a.m. Those are fried chicken, pork chops, cod or catfish, and delicious meatloaf. Want something different? Ask for a Country Fried Steak Burrito served in a corn tortilla, and smothered in pepper gravy and shredded cheese.
The interior of Glenda Jeans is completely new and has that country feel. Check out the mural taking shape on the front window. Plus, there’s nice umbrella tables outside. For take-out, call 863-531-3476. They are open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, you can get breakfast all day if you wish. Closed Mondays.
