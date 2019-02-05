While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, anyone can be affected by cardiovascular diseases — at any age. In fact, heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. This February — American Heart Month — the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives and its Go Red for Women movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, is calling on women, and those they love, to support its efforts to improve the overall health of all women.
“The Go Red for Women movement empowers women to stand up against their greatest health threat, heart disease, which claims the lives of one in three women — a third of our mothers, sisters and friends,” said American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown. “This year, we celebrate 15 years of Go Red and encourage our volunteers, supporters and staff nationwide to ‘wear red and give’ to raise awareness, inspire action and make our lifesaving work possible.”
Some risk factors for cardiovascular diseases like age, race, gender and family history can’t be controlled, but others like high blood pressure, lack of regular physical activity and diabetes can be treated or managed.
To prevent and beat heart disease and stroke, women should know their family health history and their five key personal health numbers: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. This allows women to determine personal risks and helps motivate them to take small steps toward lifestyle changes. Women are encouraged to make a Go Red Healthy Behavior Commitment to move more, eat smart and manage blood pressure.
There are a variety of ways to support women’s heart health and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health and nationally supported by Macy’s throughout February:
Go Red with CVS Health
To help women better understand their risk for heart disease, CVS Health is offering no-cost heart-health screenings nationwide every Thursday in February — including Valentine’s Day — at MinuteClinic, the company’s retail medical clinic.
Patients can visit the 1,100 MinuteClinic locations to receive a heart-health preventive screening at no cost to them on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. MinuteClinic locations in Central Florida are Davenport, Lakeland, Kissimmee.
During the screenings, patients will learn five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.
As part of CVS Health’s commitment to building healthier communities, the company has made a new three-year $15 million pledge to Go Red for Women. CVS Pharmacy customers can also help in the fight against heart disease and stroke by making a $1, $3 or larger donation at the register at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide or online at cvshealth.com/GoRed, through Feb. 23.
“Nearly half of American adults are at risk for major health problems due to high blood pressure, including heart disease and stroke, and we know many of our customers and colleagues have been impacted by these conditions,” said Lisa Bisaccia, chief human resources officer, CVS Health and national volunteer chair for Go Red for Women. “We are pleased to make heart health screenings more accessible for patients through MinuteClinic, which is a simple, local and affordable community resource to get your heart health numbers and manage your family’s health all year long.”
Go Red with Macy’s
In honor of American Heart Month:
Macy’s customers will have the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change to Go Red for Women,through Feb. 28. Funds will be used to support education, resources and tools for women to improve their health and well-being through physical activity.
10 percent of the purchase price of a limited-edition Calvin Klein red dress ($119), available in select stores and at macys.com/GoRed, will benefit Go Red for Women throughout February.
About Go Red for Women
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of of 1 in 3 women. For 15 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere. The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. Connect with us on GoRedforWomen.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-888-MY-HEART (1- 888-694-3278).
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
