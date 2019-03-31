In last month’s Superintendent’s Corner I shared an overview of some positive things happening in our schools as well as activities underway to re-write our District Strategic Plan, as the previous plan did not reflect the revisions in the state standards.
This month I’d like to share some more detailed information about the goals and activities incorporated in our plan.
Our District Strategic Plan focuses on five major areas, each playing a significant role in the success of the district and our students.
Goal One focuses on Academic Achievement. This section addresses ensuring that curriculum taught aligns with current standards and supporting educators as they provide effective instruction. We will also be strengthening the use of a collaborative planning framework for teachers, known as Professional Learning Communities, to increase the effectiveness of teacher planning. In this area we will track student data to be certain that students are proficient in the academic skills required to be successful in the classroom now, as well as prepared for increased rigor as they progress through upper grade levels. We will also focus on increasing college and career pathways to students to help them be prepared for whatever post-secondary path they may choose after high school.
Typically when we refer to “after high school” we are referencing graduation, however we recognize that not all students achieve that milestone. While we are pleased with our steadily increasing graduation rate, we also are aware that there is more work to do. Specific strategies are laid out in the District Strategic Plan to move toward making graduation a reality for every student in Highlands County.
Of course, academic success is the goal of any education system, but we cannot forget that we are preparing these young people to be productive members of the larger community long after graduation. On that note, Educating the Whole Child is the focus of Goal Two. In this critical area we will expand and strengthen our mentoring program, with the goal being to have at least 200 mentors in place by the 2021-2022 school year. We will also continue to build capacity to support the whole child by providing specialized training to staff, including: ongoing support for identifying and reporting threat situations, providing professional development on Youth Mental Health First Aid, and implementing a new initiative called “Handle with Care” which supports children who may have been impacted by events outside of the school setting.
Our third goal addresses Quality Staff. It is imperative that we place the best possible teacher in front of every child in each classroom throughout the district. This is of course the same goal of every school district in the state, so to be more competitive with other districts we will utilize strategies recommended in a 2017-2018 salary study to continue to enhance our salary schedule and attract the best possible educators to Highlands County. We will continue to partner with colleges and universities to streamline the internship process, and we will also be refining our elementary education pathway for current high school students who want to pursue a career in education, with the end goal of having those young people realize their dream of teaching right here in Highlands Country.
As I addressed in last month’s Superintendent’s Corner, Goal Four of our plan focuses on Communication and Engagement. My monthly Facebook Updates and now these monthly Superintendent’s Corners both serve to inform the public about all that is going on in our schools. Additionally we are working to better our internal mechanisms of communication, streamlining the two way communication between the district office and each school campus.
The fifth and final goal of our Strategic Plan falls under the category of Fiscal Responsibility. In this area we incorporate strategies to increase communication and provide information on how funds are spent, manage health care costs, and improve efficiency of work. A major component of fiscal management includes the use of district funds to provide a safe and secure learning environment for every child. We have partnered with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and are developing a comprehensive needs assessment. We will continue to update, evaluate, and prioritize our capital spending list to ensure projects are completed to make every school campus as safe as possible every day. School safety is of primary concern to the community, and it will be the sole focus of my Superintendent’s Corner in the next few months as well as the topic of upcoming Superintendent’s Updates on our Facebook page.
We will continuously monitor our progress as we move through the timelines and benchmarks of this District Strategic Plan. My personal goal is to always provide clear and transparent communication with the community I am so honored to serve, and as such I will give updates when we succeed in achieving our goals, and I will share with you any times we may find room for growth. There are great things on the horizon for our schools and I look forward to sharing more with you next month.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of The School Board of Highlands County.
