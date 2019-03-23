Walk into any bookstore or library and you will find dozens of books offering the latest and greatest advise on leadership. These books offer tips on how you can become a better leader by following a series of steps, or doing what some successful business leader did to concrete their place in history. Admittedly, some of those books are fascinating and some also contain very useful information; occasionally, you will find a book that is both.
I know of one such book that contains some of the greatest leadership lessons that are both fascinating and have a high level of usefulness. The author, the true Author I should say, not the ones who inked paper so our eyes can absorb the information, but the true creator of leadership Himself, chose some of the simplest men to become the greatest leaders of all time. He used unconventional methods, sometimes so far outside the realm of what we consider logical, that only He could have been responsible. Of course I am talking about the Bible and God who directed men to scribe the records to offer all future mankind an opportunity to devour its contents.
To be a good leader, you must have good character. It is at the very top of the list of “must haves” in leadership. In the very beginning, God was attempting to shape Adam as a future leader. He set rules and parameters in the Garden to establish character guidelines for Adam and his future followers. We all know how that turned out.
One of the best examples of God’s use of unconventional methods to establish a leader can be found in the story of Moses. Moses shows up in Exodus as an adopted son of Pharaoh’s daughter. This is only the beginning in a series of many eye-opening moments that any future leader could follow.
God’s choice of Moses in the first place could be considered unconventional or not ideal. Moses had some form of a speech impediment that he believed would keep him from being an effective communicator; another necessary quality of a good leader. Since God does not make mistakes, Moses was urged to move according to God’s plan. I encourage you to read the stories of Moses. You will read of action that could rival any fiction or fantasy of today’s movies. The story of Moses will detail a leader who directed great reconnaissance missions, a well planned escape that is a real nail-bitter, followed by 40 years of leading people and being a conduit of God’s directives. It really is an amazing story.
Moses exhibited patients with impatient people. Patients is another top quality of good leadership. A good leader doesn’t make decisions in the heat of the moment. Rather they take a moment to reflect and absorb all information before setting moving forward. Decisions made in haste are often regretted.
One quality some leaders lack is the ability to follow when necessary. Moses became a leader to millions of people who required vastly different approaches to harmonize and make a real impact. It required Moses to submit to God’s lead, to follow each and every command to the letter. That takes a lot for some leaders who are only used to leading. But we must remember, we all follow God. There is not one thing on earth, below or above that God is not directly involved in leading.
There are far more points to Moses’ leadership style. If you are a leader or plan to lead in the future, I encourage you to read about Moses and learn a great deal. Even if you do not plan to lead an army or a business, you may be a situational leader. They are just as important. The Bible contains a great number of leaders who God used in unconventional ways. Do you have a favorite in mind?
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .^p
