Grief is an unavoidable result of living and loving
The rocky path from the desperation of our grief to finding joy and glory in Him is challenging – and a sweet blessing. For it is in the darkest moments of our soul that we have the greatest opportunities to discover the full extent of God’s eternal and unconditional love for us.
We are often in the presence of the walking wounded
We all get the blues now and then – to be experienced and forgotten in a day or two. However, we are also given opportunities to experience a deeper, more profound sadness called grief. It is that intense suffering caused by loss through tragedy, natural circumstances, disaster, misfortune, or poor choices…and it is all around us. We are often in the presence of the walking wounded who are carrying a heavy burden of grief and sorrow. They may be freshly wounded or battle weary and still grieving after everyone else has gone on with their lives. They may feel such an overwhelming sadness penetrating every fiber of their being that they think they just cannot go on another step.
Grief is a normal part of life … no one is exempt
If you haven’t experienced it yet, hold on…you will. This is not being negative – just honest. Each of us will be touched by grief through a variety of circumstances; the loss of love, hope, relationships, home, finances, ambition, friendships, family, freedom, possessions, or social position. Others may face the loss of self-image, job security, loss of health or mental capabilities, loss through divorce, death…or something else. Whatever the loss, there will always be a measure of grief; be it expressed or suppressed.
Society tells the grief-stricken to bury their feelings along with the loss
Replace the loss as quickly as possible, and everything will be back to normal in record time. However, in truth, grief expresses itself in a variety of healthy and some not so healthy ways. Grief interrupts life’s routines…and has its own timetable, which is usually longer than others expect. In addition, the normal they will go back to is a new normal; their life forever changed by the circumstances of the loss. Not to suggest that life after loss is horrible, or less than it was before. Rather, a new normal signifies changes in new ways of thinking, living, believing, and doing. Though it presents a series of hurdles, it can, and often does, open the door for new and wonderful paths that never would have been entered…had it not been for the loss and the grieving process.
Interestingly, it is often in the well of our deepest grief that we have the opportunity to learn and accept that we are not in control
Indeed, it is precisely when we are at our most vulnerable that we are presented with an opportunity to change our perspective, and strengthen our faith in God. For, it is when we are weak that He is strong in us. Our Heavenly Father is not a distant and aloof God. His Word tells us that He grieves for us, responds to our grief, and saves our tears in a bottle! In our humanness, it is hard to understand just how He does that. However, through faith, we need to believe that He does.
The path from the source of our grief to finding joy and glory in Him can be challenging, but rewarding
For, in the darkest moments of our soul, we have great opportunities to discover the full extent of God’s unconditional love for us, and that He truly never leaves us alone or forsaken. His comfort, love, and joy are ready and available, if we but ask. We can choose to rest in His grace and trust more in His perfect plan for our lives. For God’s perfect plan is not diverted and does not stop or cease to exist when we feel we are drowning in grief.
Our Heavenly Father’s perfect plan and purpose continues through and beyond all of the sad, bad, unbelievable, miserable, traumatic and hurtful things that have happened – or will ever happen in our life
Indeed, if we walk in faith, we learn to truly accept and believe that He can work all things for our good – even our grief. May we all seek opportunities to pray with and for the broken-hearted, that the one true God of hope will fill them to overflowing with His abundant blessings of joy.
Only God can truly take them…and us, from sadness and grief, to joy and His glory. All other paths to full grief restoration and joy are incomplete
Though they may provide a piece of the answer, they will not provide the true and everlasting peace of the answer. For some it may be difficult to believe that it is possible to have a saddened heart re-filled with joy. It is not only possible – but it is promised.
Stand firm on His promises of joy
God promises renewal and joyful restoration – no matter what the cause of the hurt or sorrow, or how long we have carried it. He promises joy! Let us pray with the broken-hearted, that they will submit their sorrow to Him; asking Him to reveal Himself to them. Pray that they will seek His divine love, comfort, and joy in the midst of their heartache. Let us truly come alongside the grieving; shoulder-to-shoulder; praying with them, and for them, that God will heal their broken heartedness … and turn their grief to glory … in and through Him.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is involved in GriefShare, an adult grief support group, and Rainbows for All God’s Children, a children’s grief support group, at Catherine Catholic Church. For more information on either group, email JoMarie at jomarie@stcathe.com.
