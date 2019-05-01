SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society held their Quarterly Lunch Meeting on Saturday, April 27, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center. The event was open to the community. A pot luck lunch was enjoyed by all who attended.
The speaker was Ken Breslauer. Breslauer is the communications director and track historian at Sebring International Raceway.
He is also the author of four books including “The Official History of America’s Sports Car Racing,” “50 Years of Stock Car Racing,” “Sebring 12 Hours” and “Florida Roadside Attractions.”
“This book was a result of my college thesis for my degree in preservation strategies,” said Breslauer of Florida Roadside Attractions. “It was a work over a 15-20 year period. It took time researching the attractions and gathering photos.”
His interesting presentation was on ‘Florida Roadside Attractions’ before Disney and other influences changed the landscape of old Florida.
“Many people solely blame Disney with the demise of many of the iconic old Florida attractions,” said Breslauer. “While that is part of the picture, it also includes the interstate systems (I-95, I-75) as well as the changing tastes of consumers over the years.”
Welcome stations used to be all over the old road ways, like the Orange Blossom Trail (US 27), Dixie Highway, St. John’s River Trail and the Buccaneer Trail. A road trip was a family adventure. A favorite stop was at Shadrick’s where you could grab a bite to eat and fill your car with gas. It sits on the Florida-Georgia line and is still open.
Silver Springs, which opened way back in the 1870s, was open until 2013. It is now a state park. It does still have the glass bottom boats, an iconic Silver Springs symbol.
Cypress Gardens was a hugely popular stop in Florida for everyone. It was opened in 1935 by Dick and Julie Pope. Dick Pope was actually a starter one year at the 12 Hours of Sebring. With their water skiing shows and beautiful gardens, it was the largest retailer of Kodak film in the 1950s. The gardens closed in 2003 and is now Legoland.
Weeki Wachee was known for its underwater mermaid shows. It was open from 1947–2008. It is now a state park, but still offers its famous mermaid shows.
Some other Florida Roadside Attractions that are no more include ‘The Great Masterpiece’ (1951-1978), ‘Africa USA’ (1953-1961), ‘Chimp Farm’ (1946-1958), Sea Zoo (1951-1963) and ‘Casper’s Alligator Farm’ (1946-1987).
The Sea Zoo, located in Daytona Beach, was touted as the home of the famous jumping porpoises. Casper’s Alligator Farm in St. Augustine, was the largest retailer of alligator purses from the 1940s-1960s. The chimps that escaped Chimp World in Dania, are said to have populated the area with their offspring.
There are still some great attractions still open and they include Bok Tower (in Lake Wales, opened 1935), Shell Factory (North Ft. Myers, opened 1953), Solomon’s Castle (Ona, opened 1972) and Everglades Wonder Gardens (Bonita Springs, opened 1937).
Breslauer donated a box of books to the Sebring Historical Society and gave 100% of the money from books sold on Saturday to the society, as well.
To see more from the book, visit floridaattractionshistory.com.
