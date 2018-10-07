SEBRING — A mother, wife, daughter or daughter-in-law, an aunt, cousins, grandmother or even a “second mom” have had breast cancer and survived, or didn’t catch it in time.
Members of Highlands County’s Public Safety Department want to help people catch in time. As of Wednesday, they had sold 250 of 300 bright pink printed T-shirts for a breast cancer awareness to raise funds to help people pay for cancer screenings when they otherwise would skip them because of the expense.
Public Safety Director/Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said he and his administrators had an idea to sell bright pink T-shirts to honor October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“Fire departments across the country have gravitated to fundraising (for) cancer,” Bashoor said.
Firefighters have a mindset of doing things for their communities, he said.
Firefighters also are twice as likely as other people to develop cancer, Bashoor said — everything from skin cancer and lymphoma to brain cancer and leukemia — because of substances they encounter on the job.
“Any effort we can bring to the table to help with cancer, it’s something we’re all about,” Bashoor said.
Five years ago in Prince George, Maryland, his fire department ordered a bright pink fire engine, the first one ever that color, for breast cancer awareness at events.
They later added a pink ambulance. Cancer survivors would take photos with them.
“They were standing there bawling,” Bashoor said.
Bashoor saw his mother battle breast cancer four years ago, a “triple negative” extremely aggressive case, but she beat it through chemotherapy and radiation.
“She’s working on 80, ticking around like she’s 50,” Bashoor said.
Emergency Management Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss said the Emergency Operations Center was “bright pink” Thursday morning from everyone in T-shirts.
While in middle school, Reiss saw her mother’s best friend and her second mother, “Momma Gail,” lose a battle to cancer. In her senior year her mother got diagnosed.
Reiss’ mother is now cancer free for 10 years, a major milestone, she said.
Chief Deputy Tim Eures, over Highlands County Fire and Rescue, lost his father a year after diagnosis 12 years ago.
He also lost a friend who started fighting fires when he did. Eures and Steve Whitney were among nine firefighters hired in 1978 to man Sebring Fire Department Station 15, then a brand new substation on U.S. 27.
Whitney eventually went to Cape Canaveral to serve with the U.S. Air Force Fire Department and Kennedy Space Center Fire Department. He died in 2018.
“To be around him, you realize your problems are very minuscule,” Eures said: He never let anyone know he was tired.
“Because he was a firefighter, he looked at cancer as a fire,” Eures added.
Fighting aggressively, with determination courage and hope, Whitney would “knock the fire back,” knowing the “fire” could come back “more determined,” Eures said.
“Ultimately, sometimes, the fire doesn’t go out,” Eures said. “Steve was firm in his belief. Around him, he made you laugh.”
Eures said cancer prevention is also like fire prevention: Constantly checking for trouble spots and staying aware to fight a fire as soon as it starts, not letting it get ahead of you.
Recovering after cancer, Eures said, is like a fire, asking if there were ways to detect it sooner, fight harder with better technology or just put more water on it.
“It may only take one more gallon of water, but it goes out,” Eures said. “Fighting cancer, that’s money.”
County Commissioner Jack Richie lost his wife. His daughter has had to have surgery for breast cancer, and his son has cancer, too.
“What astounds me, all the money given to find a solution to cancer, and we’re not even close to getting it,” Richie said. “(Cancer) is just an evil thing that’s plaguing the people of the world.”
Anything that would help, Richie said, he would do. That’s why when Bashoor suggested the T-shirt fundraiser, he and other county commissioners jumped at it.
A few other officials who have sported T-shirts this week include:
• County Administrator Randy Vosburg, whose family has lost members to cancer.
• County Commissioner Ron Handley, who lost his father along with some of his employees, and has seen his wife and daughter-in-law battle the disease.
• County Commissioner Don Elwell, whose cousins, aunt and grandparents fought cancer.
• County Commissioner Greg Harris, who has lost friends, but no family members.
Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan, County Attorney Joy Carmichael and other county staff sported the shirts at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
It takes an emotional toll and a financial toll, Reiss said. The whole point of selling the shirts is to start up a fund to make sure people get tested.
“We all want to get to the point someday when there aren’t any ‘fires,’” Eures said. “We will do whatever we can to assist and get people’s lives back in order: Whatever will put the ‘fire’ out.”
Reiss checked with Bashoor Thursday. He said there aren’t plans to print more T-shirts, so those who want one of the 50 left — large and extra-large sizes — should email Bashoor at chiefbashoor@gmail.com or visit hcfr2.captainhawk.net.
People can also call the Emergency Operations Center at 863-385-1112.
