Now a days many fear going to a pharmacy for multiple reasons. The top one would be the treatment they'd receive. Another would be having been lied to so as the store wouldn't have to fill a particular Rx. Many have been made to go to several pharmacies in one day, advised many excuses. The stigma attached to one taking any sort of pain medication is a big one. There is discrimination, prejudice, profiling, public ridicule, indignation, etc. There's so many reasons one fears going to their pharmacy. There's probably just as many why someone is unable to get medication at their local pharmacy.
This is, however, besides the point, especially with the Publix pharmacy in our town. Everyone is an individual with individual needs and are treated as such. No two customers are alike but all are treated the same. I believe when a store or a community service does their job and does it as well as these folks do then they deserve to be recognized for it. People are usually sick or not feeling well as is when they go to their pharmacy. They don't need the extra headache, stress or feelings of being shamed, which one will never experience at this store.
Once when I couldn't get to the store for lack of transportation due to my disability, the pharmacist said that if I didn't live that far that he could come by and pick up my prescription when he finished at the store. Just recently the medication I needed was in short supply or back ordered, I'm not sure. They ordered the medicine five days prior to my refill date and still it didn't come in. The manager pharmacist, on her day off, after learning that my order still hadn't arrived and that one of the sister Publix's had the meds in stock, drove there and picked up the meds, drove back to Lake Placid and dropped off so I could get my order filled.
With all the controversy with pharmacies and illicit drugs, the requirements now put on the already overworked pharmacists and staff, these folks still go out of their way to get the job done and take care of their customers' needs. They do it all without attitude, excuses or complaints. They do it with a warm smile, an honest joyful laugh and a loyal demeanor that assures you that you will get more of the same each time you visit their store.
This day and age, they are truly an icon and know the true meaning of customer service.
Teri Pezzella
Lake Placid
