Throughout the entire day one thought kept resurfacing in my brain. I have known this child since she was 3. How could this day be the celebration of her matrimony? Surely this was not possible. It startled my senses that time truly slipped out of our grasp to the extent that mere youngsters were now grown adults.
Seeing the bride in full glory just moments before the ceremony left me bawling like a baby myself. If this flood of emotion poured forth for a beloved, how will I someday handle the matrimony of my own child? Mr. Harris and I joked we will be a wet mess that entire day. Hopefully waterproof makeup will reach new heights or I’ll discover a magical sealer of some kind. Joy truly makes the heart, and eyes, overflow.
We’ve been to weddings before, but I suspect we are heading into an altogether new realm. When the children you’ve known alongside your own begin to get married, it is a bit surreal. Many of you have already been on this journey. Suddenly, it seems, I will now join you. What hitches my breath is that it really doesn’t seem that long ago that we were in this same place. Has time really sped up? Weren’t we ourselves just married a brief time ago?
As we gazed the room and enjoyed the revelry of the youthful crowd, logic said not. We were adults and somewhat senior at that. Not quite of the retiree era but clearly beyond the newly marrieds, we are solidly entering middle age. As a tablemate shared her recent experience finding herself the elder in her work team, we recalled when that happened to us too. Time fervently skips ahead while we are busy with life and it is only in these reflective moments we seem to take note.
Memory plays tricks on one’s mind. Time seems to be all smoke and mirrors. Just when you think you have oodles of it, you’re left with empty hands. Other times you wish to roll back the clock and then realize you wouldn’t change a thing. Perspective shifts like sand as we travel through our days.
Children grown into this phase of adult life really should be no surprise. Completely natural and cyclic, I grasp this reality for all but those most close to me. For some reason I expect children to stay the same age even as I witness my own maturing. We laughed with remembrance of guests at our own wedding remarking about this very same phenomenon.
I suspect that whenever that first batch of grandchildren show up in our circles it will spark another season of wonderment. I’ve begun remarking more and more how this life is truly a vapor. Whether that smoke of wisdom will sink into my pores and settle into my spirit remains to be seen. It’s easy to note, but hard to hold on to in the pace of this life.
For those of you solidly living each moment, I applaud. Feel free to remind the rest of us to do so as well. It would be good to fully savor before they take flight once and for all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.