Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 3808 Cormorant Point Drive in the Cormorant Point 55-plus section of Golf Hammock. It is priced at $134,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed — Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Golfers, grab your clubs and move right in. This two-bedroom, two-bath villa is fully furnished and located on the 4th fairway of the Golf Hammock Golf Course.
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the tasteful landscaping at this end unit villa. This is the view you’ll have while enjoying your morning cup of coffee sitting on the lovely front porch.
Step into this villa to be greeted by the open floor plan with tiled foyer. The large eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a pantry and breakfast bar as well as access to the front patio, which is perfect for grilling. There is a storage area off the front patio.
The living room/dining room combination is open to the kitchen through the large open pass-thru allowing the cooks in the family to be a part of the gathering. At 14-by-23 feet you’ll have plenty of options for your furniture layout and you’ll enjoy that serene view out your back window. Off the side of the living room is the screened lanai with awesome views of the golf course. This is the perfect place to indulge in an evening drink while enjoying the wildlife that wanders through this community.
This split floor plan offers the privacy for both the owner and their guests by having two separate spacious bedrooms, each with their own bath. The owner’s suite, at 13-by-16 feet, offers plenty of room for a sitting area. The guest bedroom has access to the lanai through a sliding glass door. This room would also make a great office, craft or exercise room.
Other features of this move-in ready villa include plenty of storage and a newer 2012 roof. Lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, fertilizer and yard pesticide) is included in the low maintenance fee allowing the homeowner time to enjoy the benefits of this golf course community. There is a walking/biking trail just across the street from Golf Hammock that goes from Highlands Hammock State Park up to and around Lake Jackson.
Located just minutes from shopping and restaurants and a short bike ride to the YMCA down the walking-bike path, this well-maintained and updated home offers 1,221 square feet of air-conditioned living space.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.