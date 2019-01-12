SEBRING — Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services present the 2018 Golf FORE Homes tournament on February 2, 2019 at Sun n’ Lake Golf Club.
The tournament will benefit Highlands County Habitat for Humanity’s. Registration is at 7:30 am and shotgun start at 8:30 am. Four person teams will be flighted by handicap. Entry fee includes a cocktail reception at 6 pm on Friday, February 1 at the Island View Restaurant.
The reception is sponsored by EMCI Wireless and ReMax Realty plus and features complimentary beer, wine, hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment. Tournament entry also includes continental breakfast, goodie bags, prizes, snacks and beverages on the course.
A post tournament luncheon sponsored by AllBrite Professional Cleaning Services will be served at Island View Restaurant. Entry fee is $75 per player, $300 per team or $350 for team and hole sponsorship. Contact Habitat for Humanity at 863-385-7156 for more information.
Million Dollar Golf Shootout
The College Foundation Million Dollar Golf Shootout takes place Jan. 17-20 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. For more information please contact Melissa at 863-784-7379.
Woodlawn Soaring Eagle 5K
The Woodlawn Elementary Soaring Eagle 5K will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. today.
Order Of Eagles Golf Tournament
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Annual Golf Tournament is set for March 9 at Harder Hall Golf Club. Sign up now for the 8 a.m. shotgun start, four-man scramble that will begin with a sign in at 7 a.m. The event is restricted to amateur players. The entry fee is $60 per person and the fee includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, rib dinner at Eagles 4240 after play, Free on-course beverages, and chances to win various prizes. The tournament will have three flights of prizes, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin prizes. For more information or to register please call Eagles 4240 at 863-655-4007 by March 1st. Make checks payable to Eagles 4240.
After School Tennis Classes
After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 1, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Hammock Half Marathon, 5K
The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park will present the 11th Annual Highlands Hammock Half Marathon & 5K at the park on Saturday, January 19 with a 7:30 a.m. start for both distances.
The Central Florida Striders running club under the direction of Chet Brojek will manage race timing and scoring. All proceeds from the event will benefit park projects.
Entry fee for the 5K is $20 and Half Marathon fee is $40 thru Janauary 10, 2019. Late fees are $25 for the 5K and $50 for the Half Marathon thru race day registration. Participants will get a custom designed sport tech tee, awards in both races, food, fun and a great chance to test their skills in the New Year.
Checks payable to Central Florida Striders along with entry form may be snail mailed to race director Brojek at: 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33872 or you may register online at: http://endurancesportstiming.com /race-calendar/
The Half Marathon may be run by an individual or by a team relay for the 13.1 mile distance. Those desiring to form a relay team should contact the coach at: cbrojek@comcast.net to discuss details and special relay pricing. The Half Marathon includes almost nine miles of the beautiful trails throughout the park. “Our Hammock Half is a challenging course, but it allows participants to see parts of the park seldom viewed by visitors.”
Anyone needing an entry form may email Brojek at: cbrojek@comcast.net and he will get one out to you right away.
“Lefty” St Pierre Memorial Purple Heart Golf Tournament
The Sebring Chapter 601 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will hold its annual Memorial Golf Tournament at River Greens Golf Course, Avon Park, on Saturday Jan. 19. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes cart, lunch and beverages after the tournament. Hole sponsorships are available for $50.
A hole-in-one prize of a 2019 Ford EcoSport provided by Bill Jarrett Ford will be offered. Door Prizes include a 55 and 32” LCD TV. A 50/25/25 drawing will also take place.
All proceeds will be donated to the Sebring Veterans Service Office in the form of gasoline and food gift cards for local veterans in need.
Over the past four years the tournament has raised over $20,000 and in 2018 was named after “Lefty” St Pierre, a WWII veteran and Chapter member who passed away in 2017.
Contact River Greens Golf Club at 863-453-5210 or Doug Tait at 863-414-3504 or Marsh at 863-226-2296. You can also email mophchapter601@gmail.com.
Shrine Club Golf Tournament
Highlands Shrine Club is sponsoring their annual Golf Tournament at Harder Hall Golf Course on Saturday, January 19, starting with shotgun at 8:30 a.m. Cost $65/person includes golf, 1 mulligan per golfer, and door prizes tickets. Lunch and prizes to follow at the Shrine Club, 2604 SR 17 South, Avon Park. Volunteers and golf players are needed. Contact President Howard Craddock (954) 304-4487 or Noble Sam Wilkin (863) 471-3582 for additional information, and to sign up.
