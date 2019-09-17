Special to Highlands News-Sun
The Golf Hammock Ladies began the week with a respectable third place finish in the Sept. 9 Interclub golf tournament held at The Bluffs. Led by Mary Rountree’s +7 points, fellow GHLGA member, Sue Pratt, was also in the money with the long drive win in her flight.
Back at Golf Hammock on Wednesday, the ladies played best two balls. Sue Pratt, Kathy Saleeba, Shirley Passafume and Patricia Lowe were the first place winners. Second place honors went to the team of Connie Snyder, Caroline Duncan and Ruth Kirk.
Interested in hearing more about ladies golf at Golf Hammock? Call or text Publicity & New Member Chair, Betsy Wells, at 804-536-6299.
Lake June West Men’s League
On Sept. 11, the Lake June West Men’s League was in action and the first-place team consisted of Tony Notaro, Jack Lorenz, Dennis Mathew, Jack Clegg with a score of 44. Taking second, with a score of 50, was the foursome of Ron Cobert, Larry Heath, Bill Fowler and Tom Molloy. Closest to Pin on No. 2 was Tony Notaro, with a distance of 27-feet, 11-inches.
