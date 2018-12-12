The Highlands Interclub Women’s Golf Season began in April of this year with lady golfers playing monthly as teams from their home courses throughout Highlands County.
The season ended on December 3rd with the season’s Championship Tournament at Sun n Lake’s Turtle Run. Here, golfers from the Golf Hammock ladies’ league won first place for the 2018 Season, as well as winning the tournament that day. Second place seasonal honors went to Harder Hall and third place was captured by River Greens.
If you were anywhere near the circle at the Golf Hammock Pro Shop later that tournament afternoon, you probably heard the celebration as horns were honking when the players returned home. The ladies are expecting the ticker tape parade any day.
The star of the Golf Hammock group for this final game was Marilyn Redenbarger who, at the age of 86, made a hole-in-one on the 15th hole. This was Marilyn’s fifth hole-in-one in her lifetime.
Kathy Saleeba, who was playing with Marilyn, said it was a pleasure watching it all unfold. Marilyn naturally won the closest to the pin for her flight, and won her C flight as well. Rumor is that many clubs are trying to recruit her for the next season.
Other memorable moments for the Golf Hammock ladies belonged to Beth Weiler, Flight A winner with three birdies and 32 points for plus 3. A banner day indeed for this club, Barbara Walczak won the D flight, Mary Roundtree chipped in for par on her final hole, and Sue Pratt tied for third in the B Flight.
Everyone agreed that the first-place finish wasn’t just won on this day, but gathered energy from all the Golf Hammock players throughout the year. Earlier in the season Carol Troup made her points plus 7 while Judy Trier shot plus 8. And when the GH team played at River Greens, Betsy Wells had an out of the body experience, hitting plus 16. Also, Golf Hammock’s Theresa Hahn shot plus 4 at The Bluffs Interclub event, where Nancy Jans won her flight that same day.
Tami Dunlap captured the emotion of the team when she said that she is honored to be part of her home team. Lorraine Northrup echoed that thought saying it is with great pride that she plays for the Golf Hammock club.
But Shirley Passafume and Lorraine Friend may have summed it up best when they both relayed that while golf wins come and go, the real prize is the friendships developed with ladies throughout Highlands County — plus the joy of comradery developed with your fellow teammates. As Sue Pratt said, it is all happy.
Golf Hammock Ladies Interclub Players:
Susan Accorsi, Kaydee Depolito, Caroline Duncan, Lorraine Friend, Theresa Hahn, Nancy Jans, Lorraine Northrup, Shirley Passafume, Sue Pratt, Marilyn Redenbarger, Sharon Reinhold, Mary Roundtree, Kathy Saleeba, Helene Tremblay, Judy Trier, Carol Troup, Barbara Walczak, Beth Weiler, Betsy Wells, Gladys Zitelli.
