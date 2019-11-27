Sun N’ Lake 2 day quad member results
“Jack in the Box” was introduced to Sun N’ Lake by Dog Coe 15 years ago. It is truly a fun concept and is a favorite every year. It was a full field with 144 golfers. On day one the Jack in the box played alone and three other scrambles. For day two Jack changed places with the next highest handicapper. Both days jack who plays alone will play to larger hole No. 9. Scramble team played to another regular hole.
The overall winners were Neil Sawatzky, Terry Austin, Jim Stewart and Brian Hannon who were in Flight Two. The team won with 106 after match cards. Their score of 106 tied the lowest score in 15 years.
In Flight One, Dr. Brown, Ken Ross, Jim Wurtz and Frank Guglielmi placed first with 111. The foursome of Paul Sippl, Dick Butler, Dave Lamb and Bob Peters claimed second prize with 112.
Placing second in Flight Two was the squad of Don Gemmell, George Charko, Larry Hudson and Doyle Harris with 106.
Flight Three came down to match cards with the quad of Paul Anderson, Rick Batting, Bob Fischer and Mike Jackson coming out on top with 110. Also with 110 was the foursome of John Celebre, Ron Ericson, Larry Debriyn and David Ashley placing them in second.
In Flight Four, Terri Hemings, Jim Perry, Pat Holmes and Karl Reich came in first with 110. Placing in second was the team of Jim Hester, Len Roberts, Wally Murner and Jim Werner with 117.
Lake June West
Wed., Nov. 20 — Men’s League: 1st Place Team Ron Cobert, Norm Grubbs, Bob Diece, Bill Fowler, Jack Clegg; 2nd Place, 44, Tony Notaro, Bob Knishka, John Sonafrank, Jack Lorenz; 3rd Place, 45, Larry Heath, Pete Otway, Al Welch, Dennis Mathew. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Norm Grubbs, 15-feet-4-inches; No. 4, Tony Notaro, 10-3.
Thur., Nov. 21 — Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 52, Tony Notaro, Jo Ann McGill, Betty Bevard, Dennis Mathew, Charolette Mathew; 2nd Place, 57, Mike Rogers, Mary McNamee, Bob & Verna Knishka, Sandy Page; 3rd Place, 59, Larry and Chris Heath, Bob and Elaine Orr, Jane Roush, Don Leaver. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Jo Ann McGill, 7-3, No. 4, Tony Notaro, 20-7.
