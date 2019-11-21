Golf Hammock Ladies’ Queen Bee Golf Tournament
Queen for a day? No, much more than that, as Kathy Saleeba buzzed the field to finish with a net 10 under, winning the Golf Hammock’s Ladies’ Queen Bee crown on Nov. 13 for the coming year. A well deserved win for Saleeba, she finished this favorite annual ladies event with twice the minus strokes of the next competitor.
Additional Queen Bee players in the money included flight winners Lorraine Northrup with a minus 5 in the First Flight, while Rosie Mays and Laura Imboden earned second and third place positions in this lead flight.
Second Flight results were headlined by Jeanie Fivecoat’s first place finish — also with a minus 5 — while Connie Snyder and Caroline Duncan earned second and third place spots.
Third Flight winner Shirley Passafume was also one of the closest-to-the-pin winners, grabbing this additional prize on hole 11. Joining Shirley on the Flight Three leader board were Carol Troup and Donna Fisher with second and third place finishes. Last but not least, Tami Duncan won the other closest to the pin win on hole 4.
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Beth Weiler took home Flight One Gross first place honors, followed by Monica Shores and Laura Imboden.
Flight Two’s Gross winner was Lorraine Friend with Tami Dunlap and Betsy Wells filling second and third place positions.
The Flight Three Gross winners included lead Susan Accorsi with Debbie Forsyth in second and Ruth Kirk third.
The Net results leaderboard included Flight One’s Net winner Lorraine Northrup followed by Jeanie Fivecoat and Marilyn Redenbarger.
Flight Two Net winner Lee Jagodzinski was accompanied by Shirley Passafume in second and Kathy Saleeba in third.
Flight Three’s Net winner was Cindy Dall with Carol Troup and Deborah Grace securing second and third place honors.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, low net for the first nine holes was the game of the week, and Tracy Crawford won the lead spot for Flight One with two birdies within the first three holes, and good, steady play thereafter. Laura Imboden and Sue Pratt filled the second and third place First Flight spots.
Second Flight first place honors went to Lorraine Friend. Rosie Foote was second and Jeanie Fivecoat was third in the Second Flight.
The Third Flight winner was Shirley Passafume. Susan Accorsi and Donna Fisher were the Third Flight second and third place finishers. Closest to the pin honors went to Glenda Conrad and Sherry Kantola.
Interested in hearing more about ladies golf at Golf Hammock? Give Betsy Wells, publicity and membership chair, a call or text at 804-536-6299.
Lake June Golf Results
On Mon., Nov. 1, the Women’s League hit the links and the first-place team, with a score of 37, consisted of Donna Palmatier, Joyce Swartz, Panda Burton and Betty Bevard. Taking second place, also with a 37, was the team of Annie Hall, Verna Knishka, Sandy Page and Elaine Orr. A close third, with a score of 38, was the team of Helene Mellon, JoAnne McGill, Margaret Schulyz and Chris Heath. Closest-to-the-pin on No. 2 was Annie Hall, with a distance of 13-feet-3-inches, while Sandy Page won KP honors on No. 4 with a distance of 15-7.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Men’s League was in action and the team of Tony Notaro, Bob Diece, Mike Rogers and Dennis Mathew place first with a score of 37, while the team of Larry Heath, Norm Grubbs, Jack Lorenze amd Bill Fowler had a score of 39. Placing third was the team of Ron Cobert, John Sonafrank, Jack Clegg and Al Welch. Tony Notaro had closest-to-the-pin on No. 2 (5-3) and Ron Cobert was closest-to-the-pin on No. 8 (7-11).
On Thursday, Nov. 14, it was a Mixed Scramble, with the team of Larry Heath, Jane Roush, Bob & Verna Knishka and Don Leaver placing first with a 52, while Tony Notaro, JoAnne McGill, Sandy Page, Betty Bevard placed second with a 54. Placing third, also with a 54, was the team of Mike Rogers, Ron & Carol Cobert. Bob & Elaine Orr. Closest-to-the-pin on No. 2 was Mike Rogers (13-7) and Elaine Orr had closest-to-the-pin on No.8 (8-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.