The summer rolled on with plenty of action by the ladies at Golf Hammock Country Club.
On August 7, the game was Lone Ranger, where thankfully the 2 worst holes are dropped. Taking full advantage of this format was the first place team of Connie Snyder, Barbara Sollenberger, KayDee DePolito and Carol Troup.
Second place went to Lorraine Northrup, Rosie Mays, Sheri Danser and Pat Lowe with third earned by Rosie Foote, Shirley Passafume, Ruth Kirk and Sharon Reinhold.
The ladies kicked off August 14 with a game of points. First-place honors went to Connie Snyder, Barbara Sollenberger and Shirley Passafume. Second was awarded to Sue Pratt, Carol Troup, Ruth Kirk and Sharon Reinhold. And filling the third place slot was the team of Judy Trier, Rosie Foote, KayDee Depolito and Cindy Dall.
Monday, August 12, found several of the Golf Hammock Ladies on the links of Sun ‘n Lake’s Turtle Run course for InterClub.
With the Golf Hammock team finishing in third place, individual winners included: Rosie Mays with a third-place finish in the A Flight, and Betsy Wells with a first-place finish in the C flight. Betsy Wells also won Closest-to-the-Pin within her flight.
Interested in hearing more about the Golf Hammock Ladies Golf Association? Give Betsy Wells a call at 804-536-6299.
Lake June West
In the Wed., Aug. 14 — Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 36, Tony Notaro, Ron Cobert, Jack Lorenz, Denny Mathew; 2nd Place, 47, Pete Otway, Mike Rogers, Bill Fowler, Jack Clegg. Closest to Pin, #2, Ron Cobert, 5’ 8.”
Lake June West Golf scores from the Wed., Aug. 7 Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 46, Mike Rogers, Larry Heath, Denny Mathew, Jack Clegg; 2nd Place, 47, Tony Notaro, Jack Lorenz, Bill Fowler. Closest to Pin, # 2, Jack Clegg, 7’ 4”.
In the Wed., July 31 Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 47, Ron Cobert, Larry Heath, Tom Molloy; 2nd Place, 51, Mike Rogers, Bill Fowler, Jack Clegg. Closest to Pin, # 2, Mike Rogers.
