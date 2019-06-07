SEBRING — Carlos Lorenzo Gonzalez, 62, had a hearing Wednesday on whether or not the court will allow testimony by his wife and a local deputy in his murder trial.
Also under consideration are 911 call recording, in which a jury might be able to hear Gonzalez talking to his wife as she talks with dispatchers. The case involved the stabbing death of 31-year-old Martin Martinez Zuniga of Lake Placid, allegedly as a result of an altercation with Gonzalez on the night of March 24, 2018.
Allegedly, Gonzalez had a knife in the fight and stabbed Zuniga in the chest with it.
Gonzalez has been in jail since then, first on a charge of attempted murder, and then on second-degree murder charge after Zuniga died on March 29, 2018, five days after the incident.
He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.
On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada heard from Public Defender Robert Gray and Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo on the matter.
He also heard testimony from Gonzalez and his wife, Ana Bosque, and from Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie San Miguel, who was present when the two were talking both to him and each other about the incident, in both Spanish and English.
Estrada has yet not made a ruling on the matter.
Wednesday’s proceedings were being translated for Gonzalez by a court-appointed interpreter, as well as by an interpreter employed by Gray.
Incident
Arrest reports in the case state that at 9:40 p.m. March 24, 2018, deputies went to 185 Sarasota St. in Lake Placid based on a call from Bosque that her husband had fought with another Hispanic man who wouldn’t leave.
Deputies arrived to find Zuniga on the ground in front of the house, conscious but unresponsive with a single stab wound to his chest. He was taken to what is now AdventHealth Lake Placid, and airlifted to a trauma center.
Deputies found a large butcher knife with blood on it just inside the house.
In reports, Bosque said she didn’t know the victim, and Gonzalez said he’d hired him and another man from a local grocery store to help move furniture for him.
Allegedly, the man — Zuniga — was drunk, and this was given in court Wednesday as one possible reason why he wouldn’t leave.
Bosque had not seen the fight between Zuniga and her husband, reports said.
Calling 911
Gonzalez, through the interpreter Wednesday, said he instructed his wife to call 911 for the first call, when Zuniga wouldn’t leave.
There was also a second call, after Zuniga was hurt. When asked Wednesday if he said things to Bosque while she was on the phone, Gonzalez said yes.
“I wanted them to come because someone was hurt,” he said via interpreter.
When Castillo asked why Gonzalez was saying that now, he answered, “Because you are asking now.”
Castillo asked where Gonzalez was standing while his wife was on the phone, and he said he was right behind her. He said he told her to call the operator, but didn’t tell her what to say.
“The gentleman was hurt,” Gonzalez said via interpreter. “I’m a human being, as well.”
Recorded call
When it came time to play the tape, Gray objected given that Gonzalez, both interpreters, Castillo and Estrada would be able to understand Spanish and he can’t.
Estrada corrected him, saying he could understand Spanish, but can’t speak it.
“I don’t want the state or court to interpret the tape,” Gray said.
At that point the court interpreter stated she, in her job, was barred by court rulings from interpreting the contents of recorded 911 calls.
Gray’s interpreter was not bound under those rulings, so she translated the tape as it was played.
Several times through the tape, Castillo stopped the recording so Gray’s interpreter could keep up. Essentially, the tape, not yet ruled on as evidence, involved Bosque explaining to dispatchers that a man in their front yard wouldn’t leave.
One thing the dispatcher did say was for both her and Gonzalez to stay inside until deputies arrived. According to arrest reports, deputies believe Gonzalez went outside before they arrived, which would have been when the fight occurred.
Estrada asked Castillo have a transcript produced from the recording and make it available to defense, and especially to the court for his review and ruling.
Couple talking
In testimony, both Gonzalez and Bosque said they have had a relationship 25 years and were marred four to fives years ago in Key West by a notary public.
Bosque confirmed that 911 dispatchers had told them to stay inside.
Estrada also heard from San Miguel, who as a bilingual deputy was called to the incident that night to help interpret statements by both Bosque and Gonzalez.
He, like the judge, said he understood Spanish better than he speaks it.
San Miguel said both husband and wife spoke with him and to each other with him present.
Gray objected to San Miguel speaking with regard to the content of those conversations, arguing the couple had a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Castillo argued that they were not behind closed doors and were speaking in front of a deputy whom they knew could understand them.
Understood
When asked if he had any problems with dialect, San Miguel said some “street slang” and variation in vocabulary created regional differences in Spanish, but he also said Gonzalez spoke English to him that night.
Estrada said privacy in this case would depend on the context in which they spoke. He opted to hear what San Miguel had to say in order to make a ruling.
Gray asked for a standing objection to use of such testimony at the trial.
Castillo asked about the couple’s demeanor. San Miguel said she was “laid back,” but he was “starting to cry.”
San Miguel said he could smell alcohol and recalled Gonzalez saying he stabbed someone. Allegedly, Gonzalez said that night he’d gotten a kitchen knife as protection and was attacked by Zuniga.
When asked if Gonzalez had heard his Miranda rights at that point, San Miguel said, not that he knew, but also said he didn’t ask questions. He said Gonzalez volunteered information.
“Everything they told me, I put in my report,” San Miguel said when asked how much of the conservation was documented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.