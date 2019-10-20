The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third full week of October gives anglers the last quarter moon phase, which occurs Monday and at the end of the week the new moon phase starts Friday. Also the lunar perigee occurs Saturday which means next Monday’s new moon will be fairly strong.
The weather forecast predicts a rebound from the low pressure system which passed through the state over the past two days. Significant barometric pressure-rise will be occurring today and will produce excellent fishing as fish adjust upward into shorelines over the next 36 hours.
Today the early morning bite will be on big time. Pressure will rise from 29.78 In Hg during yesterday’s sunset to 30 In Hg by noon on Monday. Therefore fish will need to adjust upward which will put fish where anglers love to fish for them….in the fishing holes along shoreline areas.
A mild west wind will occur today, and a mild south wind is forecast for Monday. Tuesday a mild southwesterly wind is predicted followed by a moderate ‘perfect fishing wind’ for Wednesday. Another low pressure system (a weak one) is predicted for Friday as a southeasterly to south wind prevails, at perfect fishing wind speeds.
The best fishing days will occur starting Friday. The new moon occurs late next Sunday and all day next Monday. So if you’re looking to plan for excellent days on the water, next weekend is the best you’ll experience this month. Temperatures will be ideal for fish to feed at will, so expect above average results Friday through next Wednesday.
With the recent, much needed rainfall, the streams and rivers are flowing which means great fishing in effluent and influent areas of lakes. South Florida Water Management Districts are all holding water at this time of year so you can expect the lakes to be on the rise. Expect fish to be a larger numbers along shoreline vegetation areas.
The best bait colors during the fall weather are ‘red shad’ colored shades variations. I prefer a black red combination for darker water and brighter reds for clear waters. Blue is also performing very well but green colors have not contrasted well enough to keep up with red, blue, black and brown bait colors. I also like to use any of those four colors with gold accents and flash.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the sunset and sunrise periods will produce the best fishing results as the last quarter moon effects improves the sunset and sunrise periods.
The Major Fishing Period: The moon is underfoot today at 6:57 p.m. and the sunset at 6:52 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period remains centered on the sunset period but will drop in feed rating to a 3-4 rating for the remainder of the week.
The Minor Fishing Period: The moon is overhead today at 6:29 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:29 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 6-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later into the morning hours by one hour and increases in feed rating by a half number every two days.
By Thursday this period will become the major period of the day, with feeding activity occurring from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a rating of 5-6. Friday the new moon week starts and peaks at a 7 rating next Sunday and Monday. Saturday the moon arrives at is orbit perigee which means the moon is at full strength so expect an excellent fishing weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 25-30, new moon; Nov. 9-14, full moon; and Nov. 23-28, new moon; Dec. 9-14, full moon; and Dec. 23-28, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.87 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50 feet for the high-level mark and 39 feet for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
