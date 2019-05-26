The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of May gives anglers the last quarter moon phase, which arrives today, and a summer weather forecast minus rain. Mid-ninety degree temperatures will cause water temperatures to climb into the middle-to-upper eighty degree range on the surface. Add the high water temperature factor to the predicted lower pressure system arriving Monday, and fish will be moving deeper to their summer cover areas.
Fish adjust to the higher water temperatures by moving to depths of eight to eighteen feet which have healthy vegetation present. It is within these types of areas that the best oxygenated water occurs.
Also shorelines with depths of six to seven feet within vegetation areas will hold fish when pressure rises and also at the beginning of the pressure starting to drop.
An east wind will prevail today slightly above ideal speeds of six to eight miles per hour (mph). Monday as the low pressure system works its way from the south, a southeasterly wind with ideal fishing-wind speeds will occur. Tuesday through the next seven days a steady southeastern wind at perfect speeds will prevail.
During the second half of this week we can look forward to the new moon phase week starting Friday. The new moon occurs Monday and the lunar perigee occurs four days later, which means the second half of the upcoming new moon phase will be better than the first half.
The lunar perigee always adds at least two feed intensity rating points to any given lunar-phase day during its twenty-eight day orbit. And conversely, the lunar apogee always subtracts at least two points in the feed rating scale for any given lunar-phase day.
Best Fishing Days: Late tonight and throughout Monday a low pressure system will arrive, dropping atmospheric pressure 0.12 In Hg or perhaps slightly more. Fish will be migrating away from shorelines and toward deeper water. And, Tuesday the pressure will continue to drop another 0.12 In Hg causing fish to further adjust downward.
Any time atmospheric pressure changes up or down by more than 0.10 In Hg, all fish with swim-bladders will need to adjust upward with rising pressure and downward with lowering pressure. During the rainy season, significant pressure drop periods will be the major trigger for fish feeding migrations. By comparison, during the winter season the exact opposite occurs; ‘significant high pressure changes’ trigger major feeding-activity periods.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:35 a.m. with the sunrise at 6:32 a.m. And the moon underfoot period occurs at 7:57 p.m. and the sunset at 8:13 p.m. Both periods will cause a feed intensity rating of 4-5 during the hours of 6-9 a.m. and p.m. Daily both periods moves later by 30-45 minutes.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:16 p.m. and solar noon at 1:23 p.m. and will cause a feed intensity rating of 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look for fish to feed as pressure peaks followed by the bottom falling out of the barometer an hour later. I do not believe this period will move later but will remain triggered by solar noon. By the end of this week expect this period to back up an hour or two as it begins to harmonize with the moon overhead period Thursday through next weekend.
Whenever pressure peaks and then suddenly drops quickly, you can expect above-average feeding activity as fish adjust up to the best feeding depths and then down to the best digestion depths as pressure sharply declines.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 31 — June 5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level through the rainy season. The minimum low-level currently is 37.50’ until the end of July. The lake rises six times faster than water can be released through the four spillway gates, when there is a major rain event.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All four spillway gates are currently closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
