The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of November gives anglers the last quarter moon phase, which occurred yesterday, and a perfect fall weather forecast that will force fish to adjust at above average rates.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy ideal fishing weather conditions for the remainder of the week. Winds will be switching direction daily, out of the north today, east on Thursday, South on Friday and early Saturday, then moving out of the southwest Saturday evening and west for Sunday. Wind speeds over the next five days will be in the ‘prefect fishing wind’ range of five to seven miles per hour.
The last quarter moon occurred yesterday which means the moon is overhead during the sunrise hours and underfoot during the sunset hours. Therefore the major feeding period will be at sunrise and minor period during the midday noon hours.
And just in case you aren’t aware of how well the fish are feeding right now, Florida’s freshwater fish species are all feeding at the highest rates of the year. Water temperatures are in the ideal optimum degree range in the mid-seventies. Bass are bulking-up now since digestion speeds are ideal at any depth throughout the day.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday during the early morning to midmorning hours and Saturday and Sunday during the late morning to midday hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:07 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:50 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later into the day by fifty minutes. By the weekend new moon fishing conditions will improve this period from 9-11:30 a.m. when a 5-rating will occur.
The Minor Fishing Period: The moonset occurs today at 1:46 p.m. and solar noon at 12:12 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later into the day by forty minutes and will remain at this feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 23-28 new moon. December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
