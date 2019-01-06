The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of January gives anglers a perfect Florida winter weather forecast and the second half of the new moon phase. All fishing factors considered, anglers will experience fish adjusting to two minor back to back cold front, a daily wind direction change, and plenty of atmospheric pressure change each day.
The new moon occurred last night, however the lunar orbit apogee (furthest point from earth) will occur Wednesday. This translates to a very weak lunar influence on fish feeding migrations, especially leading up to the day of the orbit apogee. So you can expect not much help from the new moon but it will yield slightly more than an average day on the water.
The weather this week will be what I consider a normal typical average Florida winter pattern; a ten-degree temperature change every three days, more than an average atmospheric pressure-change each day, and ideal wind speeds and sun-to-cloud ratios.
Since our last 28-degree temperature cold front a few weeks ago, the recent warmer weather pattern has produced ideal water temperatures. This in turn created a three-day feeding pattern, meaning every third day fish feed at above average rates.
Last Thursday pressure increased by over 0.13 In Hg between 8-11 a.m. and fishing was spectacular all throughout the heartland. Then Friday the pressure did not change, fish fed very little if at all, and yesterday feeding was sparse with only small bass occasionally feeding.
Today therefore, you can expect an above-average fishing result if you move deeper in the mornings and shallow during the high-temp period of the day. Atmospheric pressure has been peaking daily on the lunar overhead period and I expect that to continue today.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Wednesday fish will be adjusting to constant changing wind directions and plenty of pressure change—0.10 In Hg or more. It also could be true that Monday’s activity rating could be better than today rating due to weather pattern timing.
New moon periods produce three daily feeding periods, triggered by the harmonizing of the moon with the sunrise, solar noon (12:33 p.m.), and sunset periods.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead thirty minutes after solar noon---1:04 p.m. A feed intensity rating of 4 will occur from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily expect this period to move later by about 50 minutes.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today there are two minor periods centered on the sunrise and sunset. Due to warmer water temperatures during the sunset period, the rating will be a half or full point better than the sunrise period. So during the hours of 5-8 a 3-rating will occur with perhaps a slightly better rating as the sun sets.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 6-8 new moon, 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level, which is 1.5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Saturday at 4 a.m. all S68 spillway gates are closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
