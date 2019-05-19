The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third full week of May gives anglers the second half of the full moon seven-day phase and pre rainy-season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, nighttime anglers will fish under bright moonlight which will produce above-average fishing action. Daytime anglers will experience slightly less feeding activity during the midday hours.
The moon became full yesterday which means today through Tuesday will produce fairly well twice daily, twelve hours apart, when the moon is full and during solar noon. The sunrise and sunset periods will suffer due to a large majority of fish feeding in the light of the full moon. However these two periods will improve by next weekend, especially the early morning period.
The weather forecast predicts a dominate east wind for the next ten days. Wind speeds will be in the ideal fishing-wind range of six to eight miles per hour (mph) today through Tuesday. Wednesday through next Sunday speeds will be in the ten to thirteen mph range.
When the wind comes out of one direction for any extended period of time, such as four to ten days, anglers can expect fish to migrate across the lake to the shoreline areas down-wind. The wind-driven smallest members of the lake’s food-chain will cause the changes in feeding activity location. So expect fish on western shorelines of lakes and eastern shorelines of islands.
If you’ve been finding fish on the leeward (eastern shorelines) over the past week or so, you might want to try fishing the open water heading west from those productive areas if you don’t experience any activity along the shore. Follow the wind…because the fish most certainly are.
Best Fishing Days: Looking at the extended weather forecast for daytime anglers over the next five days, above average atmospheric pressure change is predicted to occur Tuesday late afternoon and evening, which will continue through the night and into Wednesday morning when it will peak at 11 a.m. It should be noted that the moon overhead period on Wednesday will occur at 9:43 a.m.
For full moon nighttime anglers tonight will be very good since it’s the day after the moon became full. There are no clouds forecasted for tonight so the moonlight will be triggering excellent feeding activity from 11 p.m. through 3 a.m. But since this month’s full moon will be losing strength quickly since the moon is heading away from earth, the rating Monday and Tuesday will drop dramatically from a 6-7 rating to a 4-5 rating for the second half of the ‘full moon seven-day phase’.
Major Fishing Periods: Today the full moon is directly overhead at 1:45 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:22 p.m. and the moon is underfoot (directly overhead in China) at 2:11 p.m. Both solar-lunar periods therefore will create a feed intensity rating today of 6-7 during the night and a 5-rating during daytime between the hours of 12-3:30 a.m. and p.m. Daily both periods move later by almost an hour and lose a half number in rating until the midweek when it normalizes again in the 4-5 rating range.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:08 p.m. and the sunset at 8:10 p.m. and the moonset occurs at 7:16 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:34 a.m. Both solar-lunar periods therefore will create a feed intensity rating in the 4-range during the hours of 6-10 a.m. and p.m. However the rating will increase by a half number ever two days due to more fish gradually feeding during the sunrise and sunset instead of the full moon. By next weekend the last quarter moon phase will produce excellent fishing during the solar daily periods.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.35 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 2” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Two gates are open an average of 4 inches, flowing a combined 275 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.