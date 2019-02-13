The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of February gives anglers the first quarter moon phase and a twenty degree cold front entering the state today. All fishing factors considered, anglers will need to ‘go deep’ in order to find fish today.
Fish fed heavily yesterday in a pre-front feeding frenzy which occurred during the morning hours prior to rainfall. So today with the cold air bearing down, the warmer water will be at the eight to twelve foot depths until the cold surface water descends over the next twelve hours.
Fish will be suspended in a state of digestion today. However the sharp increase in barometric pressure today will eventually cause fish to move up by Thursday midday and perhaps some fish will feed as temperatures quickly rebound with a southeast wind prevailing.
By Friday the spring-like weather pattern will return, producing ideal water temperatures, wind speeds and a sun-to-cloud ratio which will cause fish to adjust daily at greater than average rates. The more fish ‘adjust’ the more they need to feed.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through next Wednesday the super full moon phase will cause fish to feed during the night. The extended weather forecast predicts a bright full moon. Therefore daytime fishing will be tough as fish primarily feed in the light of a very bright full moon.
However Friday and Saturday daytime anglers should do fairly well even though the majority of fish will be starting to take their dinner bell cue from the exceptionally bright super full moon. “A weak new moon is still better than a super full moon with no cloud cover, for daytime anglers”.
Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:54 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:04 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes. Fish will also be feeding during the sunset by the same 4-5 rating. The sunset occurs at 6:15 p.m. and the moon will be overhead at 7:20 p.m. creating feeding activity from 5:30-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-rise occurs at 12:28 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. to create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 16-21 super full moon, March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and 16-21 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and rain gear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.32 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Four gates are open 0.50 feet and flowing 750 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
