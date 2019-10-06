The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of October gives anglers the first quarter moon phase, which occurred yesterday, and the typical fall season weather forecast; a low pressure system enters the state Monday, produces rain Monday through Thursday, temperatures decline into the mid-80-degree range as a mild northeasterly wind prevails.
The good news is water temperatures will now be continually declining throughout this month. Dissolved oxygen rates will be improving as water temperatures decline into the ‘ideal feeding temperature range’ of 70 to 82 degrees.
We are entering the low-level lunar-effect days of the month this week. The moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth Thursday — lunar apogee — which always means the fish will be cueing mainly on solar periods and weather changes.
The full moon occurs next Sunday and since the apogee occurs three days prior, during the first half of the full moon week period, the second half of the full moon week, Sunday through Tuesday will produce better. And the good news for nighttime full moon anglers is, there will be a very bright moon shining on you. Bad news for daytime anglers.
Best Fishing Days: For the first half of the week, today will be the best fishing day since the first quarter moon occurred yesterday — lunar influence will play a positive part, albeit a minor positive factor.
The second half of the week, the first half of the full moon phase occurs. Next Sunday is the day of the full moon which means Thursday the daily feed rating will improve into the 3 and perhaps a 4-range and improve slightly daily by a half number every two days.
Note that the full moon will be weak this month since the lunar apogee occurs three days before on Thursday. Also the extended weather forecast predict clear nighttime skies, so midnight feeding activity will be better than the midday period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:28 p.m. and the sunset at 7:06 p.m. And dissolved oxygen rates will still be at above average rates, therefore there will be a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 7-9 p.m. Daily this period remains within the sunset period and diminishes to a 2-3 rating for the next three days.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:03 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:21 a.m. but oxygen rates will be low, however since water temperatures are declining somewhat and will be continuing to do so this month, you can expect improvement. Therefore I predict deeper shoreline areas to produce a feed intensity rating of 2-3 along windy wave-action areas from 7-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Wildcard Fishing Time: The moonrise occurs today at 3:06 p.m. and solar noon at 1:13 p.m. so there will be a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 12-3 p.m. Dissolved oxygen rates will be better than the other two solunar periods of the day, therefore it could produce best if there is bright sunlight all morning long. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 11-15, full moon; Oct. 25-30, new moon; Nov. 9-14, full moon; Nov. 23-28, new moon; Dec. 9-14, full moon; and Dec. 23-28, new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.75 feet above sea level. 38.75 feet is the current high-level mark but will be raised gradually to the annually high mark of 39.50 feet by Oct. 15. The minimum low-level is 38.50 feet and will gradually be raised to the annual high mark of 39 feet by Oct. 15.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
