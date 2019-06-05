The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of June gives anglers the end of the new moon week and a typical rainy season weather forecast. A low pressure system enters the state today and a southerly wind will prevail for the next five to six days.
Today and Thursday are the last two days of the seven day new moon phase. I expect with the changing weather system late today that there will be above-average feeding activity today, just before a sharp decline in pressure this afternoon.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Saturday will produce the best atmospheric pressure change of the next five days therefore above-average ‘fish adjustment’ levels will cause greater feeding activity.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 3:40 p.m. and the daily atmospheric pressure increase period will have peaked at around 11 a.m. followed by solar noon at 1:25 p.m. So therefore a feed rating of 6-7 will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and diminishes in rating by a half number.
This weekend the overhead period will occur just before the sunset so Saturday and Sunday the major period will be from 5-8:30 p.m. with a 5-rating.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:33 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. and will cause a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the 5-rating range.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 5-6 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour summer charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.90 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) One in four gates is open 2.5 inches and flowing 430 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.