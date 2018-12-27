AVON PARK — As soon as you pull into the parking lot of the new Avon Park Diner, you get the feeling that it’s going to be a pleasant experience. You can’t help but notice the reserved veteran’s parking spaces that say, “Thank you for your service.” There’s also ample handicap parking, as well.
Then, as you walk in the front door, you’re greeted by the young restaurant manager, Martin Luna Jr., or his sister, Kimberly Luna, the receptionist. There may be a short wait, but it’s worth it. You can sense the friendliness of the wait-staff and fellow diners, as well.
Anyone familiar with Avon Park will remember when this location was the site of the former Clock Restaurant. It’s located at 610 U.S. 27 South. The building sat vacant for a long time. But the new owners, Frank Papadapolis and Martin Luna Sr., completely remodeled it inside and out. There’s seating for 106 hungry patrons. The hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (breakfast and lunch).
Papadapolis also owns the Lake Wales Family Restaurant. Luna was the cook there. The two decided to become partners in this new venture in Avon Park. Mrs. Luna, Eliud, also helps up front at the new restaurant. The diner has created 22 new jobs.
The menu states “A good day starts with a good breakfast.” And, no matter what you eat to start your day, you’ll find it at the Avon Park Diner. The younger Martin suggests you try the ‘Frank & Martin Special’ – two eggs any style, home fries or grits, choice of ham, bacon, or sausage and two buttermilk pancakes or two French toast.
Lunches offer burgers, sandwiches, wraps and seven different salads. You can even get Italian platters, steaks and chops, seafood favorites and chicken dishes. Kid’s breakfasts and dinners will make them happy too. Everything is homemade!
If you have room for dessert, there’s one called “Dad’s Special King Cheesecake.” It has layers of chocolate cake, with cheesecake in the middle and strawberry sauce topping.
Dick Turner is a retired captain from the Avon Park Correctional Institute where he worked for 32 years. Today, he likes golf and fishing. He’s already eaten twice at the new diner. For lunch, he had a Cuban sandwich, and for breakfast, the Frank & Martin special. He says, “The food is excellent and you get plenty of it. You can’t eat it all. So, you have to get a to-go box.”
The phone number for the Avon Park Diner is 863 657-2343. The menu reads ‘Good food, Good taste, Good Mood!’ See you there!
