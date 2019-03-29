I have volunteered and attended race events during the 12 Hours of Sebring the past seven years. Previous years were very well run and enjoyable. However, this year the SIR staff, medical folks, and law enforcement folks did an outstanding job.

With the additional WEC events, the tremendous amount of multinational people attending, including many fans for the first time, the entire week, for me personally at least, things went so smoothly. Except for a Thursday afternoon encounter with five or six golf carts in Green Park operated by young kids unsupervised, nothing stopped my grand nephew (his first race) and I from having a blast.

Hopefully Super Sebring will become an annual event!

Dean Cook

Sebring

