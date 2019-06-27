The new layout of your newspaper is a nice improvement but I want to call your attention to the editorial on Sunday, June 23, 2019, “Embrace the ability to forgive.” That was a fine editorial and I wish every American could read it.
Ralph Bell’s letter was well taken. Prayer is your best tool in your toolbox.
The Bible verse in that publication was the most outstanding: “Wilt thou not revive us again, that thy people may rejoice in thee?” — Psalms 85:6.
The interpretation of that Psalm as follows: The renewal of any person or nation begins with a call upon God to refresh them. Do you need a new touch from him. “Ask and it shall be given.”
Every American — Democrat or Republican — should bow and ask.
Buck Christian
Lake Placid
