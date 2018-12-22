The golfers were in action at Lake June West on Monday in the Ladies League: The first-place team shot a 37 and consisted of JoAnne McGill, Margaret Schultz, Joyce Swartz and Verna Knishka.
Second place with a 39 was Kim Fiers, Lynn Husen and Helene Mellon, while third place with a score of 40 went to Barb Kannheiser, Elaine Orr and Panda Burton.
Closest to Pin winner was Barb Kannheiser on hole No. 2 with a shot that was 5-feet from the cup and Helene Mellon on No. 8 at 5 feet.
In Wednesday’s Men’s League, first place with a score of 43 went to Mike Rogers, Pete Otway, Denny Mathew and Jack Lorenz.
Second place with a score of 43 was Tony Notaro, John Sonafrank, Dannl Schultz and Jack Clegg, third place with a 44 was Jeff Worthen, Norm Grubbs, Hank Hussen and Tom Molloy, while fourth place with a 49 was Larry Heath, George Hay, Bob Knishka and Harold Johansson.
Closest to Pin winner on hole No. 2 was John Sonafrank with a shot that was 2-feet, 5-inches from the cup and Jack Lorenz on No. 8 at 11-feet, 11-inches.
