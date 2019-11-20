SEBRING — Losing a loved one can be tough as an adult, but children may have a harder time expressing their feelings. In order to help children and youth feel more comfortable expressing themselves, Good Shepherd Hospice has added a unique resource called the Grief Cave to the Bethany Center at 3003 Herring Ave. A ribbon cutting on Thursday night signified the official opening of the cave. The cave was donated to the non-profit hospice by the Hospice Women of Giving.
The cave is a small black room covered in Plexiglas and illuminated with black lights. Amy Berrona, the bereavement specialist who serves Highlands County, said the kids use special dry erase markers to draw pictures or write to a loved one who has died. She said some kids will prefer to be in the cave alone and it is a comforting place for them. The youngsters find their clothes glowing under the black lights and find it fun, according to Beronna.
Although the Grief Cave was originally intended for children and youth, adults have also received comfort there from writing letters to their loved ones who have died.
“It's an amazing way for kids, and/or adults but mostly kids, to come in and write messages to their loved ones in a setting that's safe, quiet and private,” Good Shepherd Hospice Bereavement Supervisor Suzy Soliday said. “They can also write whatever they want to as far as the way that they are feeling.”
Soliday said some kids may not want to share their feeling because they don't want to upset their parent(s) or other relatives.
Soliday said a member of the hospice team in Auburndale brought the idea back from a symposium. The idea was implemented in that location with success so it was brought to Sebring.
Beronna said there are different approaches to grieving with children of different ages and she has age appropriate resources at Bethany Center. The center has numerous games including board games, basketball and tabletop games. A large community room is sectioned off with a play and dress-up area for little ones, an art center, a teen hang out and a puppet show and music section. Beronna said distracted children may end up opening up to her rather than just sitting and asking questions.
“Our philosophy is a companion philosophy, no matter if it's kids or adults,” Soliday said. “We realize, especially with the younger kids, that they are still trying to figure out what death really is. We are able to work with them in an environment that is comfortable for them.”
Good Shepherd Hospice services Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties and has arrangements to go into the schools and counsel children there for their parents convenience.
Berrona said she sees about as many children as she does adults.
The support groups are free and those who want to attend do not have to have had a loved one in Good Shepherd. Individual professional counseling services are by appointment and free. Registration by phone at 863-402-1066 or visit chaptershealth.org.
