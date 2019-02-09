Sebring, FL (33870)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.