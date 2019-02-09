The Heartland Senior Games were once just a series of athletic endeavors. For the past few years, entrants have had the chance to try their hand at cards. The 2019 Senior Games started with a great day of golf and continued with a euchre tournament. Many of those competing in euchre are also athletes who will be contesting one or more of the sporting events.
Forty-four euchre enthusiasts met at Tanglewood in Sebring to spend time with old friends, meet some great new people and to enjoy eight hands of cards to determine the medalists in each five year age/gender bracket.
The crowd was mainly from Sebring represented by 32 players. The others came from Arcadia — 6, Avon Park — 5 and Wauchula — 1. The women outnumbered the men 25 to 19. It’s a real tribute to the folks from Craig’s RV Resort, Cross Creek RV Resort and Oakview Estates in Arcadia that they made the trek to take part.
The men had the wider range of players with Tom Alberty Jr., representing Tanglewood, playing in the 50-54 age group and Bob Rogers of Cross Creek, Arcadia in the 85-89 category.
While scores were tabulated, the participants munched on chicken and turkey wraps and potato chips made possible thanks to the support of the Games’ gold sponsors, Edward Jones/Alan Holmes, Newsom Eye and Drs. Avalos, Patel and Thakkar.
Gold medal winners were: Karen Emery, Sue Kirby, Trudy Perkins, Pauline Plummer, Tracy Smith, Judy Woodruff, Susan Yuan and Tom Alberty, Richard Edy, Eric Hurst, Tom Kestler, Bob Margetin, Bob Rogers, Steve Yoder.
Silver medalists included: Joan Alberty, Shelly Alberty, Luanne Kerr, Becky Moore, Kay Smolek and George Vermette, Larry Weise, Michael Woodall, Dave Woodruff.
Those taking home bronze medals were: Marilyn Bradley, Mary Gillis, Lynn Kestler, Jean Knutson, Norma Woodall and Tom Alberty Sr., Neil Knutson, Bill Shevchik.
South Florida State College, organizers of the Heartland Senior Games, looks forward to more excellent competition in the remaining events which will run through to the end of February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.