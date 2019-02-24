The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of February gives anglers the last quarter moon phase and an ideal fishing weather forecast for causing ‘fish adjustment’ to occur at above average levels.
All fishing factors considered; anglers should focus on the sunset period today through Tuesday evening as the prime period of the day. However the arrival of a very weak cold front will trigger above average feeding activity during the sunrise period due to an abnormal spike in atmospheric pressure Monday morning.
Water temperatures are currently ideal for all freshwater fish species to feed-at-will. This is the time of year when all freshwater species pack on the majority of their annual weight gain. Therefore any baits which simulate fast action will attract attention. And the fatter the bait, the greater the vibration, which causes the larger predators to attack.
Bait colors in black, blue, green, red, brown and gold, or any combination of those colors are working very well. Bait-fish body types also will ‘match the hatch’ and naturally attract strikes. Also this is the time of year for slow rolling spinnerbaits and swimbaits.
Overall this week would normally not be too good for catching fish. However ideal weather for creating ‘fish adjustment’ activity will improve fishing above normal last quarter moon fishing day ratings.
Best Fishing Days: A minor cold front of 7-10 degree will occur tonight but will not affect water temperatures enough to alter the current feeding migrations patterns. So Monday morning the weather forecast is predicting a barometric pressure rise of 30.03 to 30.28 In Hg from 5-11 a.m.
I am predicting excellent fishing results as this occurs Monday morning. This atmospheric pressure spike event also is in alignment with the current feeding migration pattern of above-average fish-feeding activity every third day. So if you have the time tomorrow morning, you should be on your favorite lake as fish adjust upward into the shallows in huge numbers.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 5:13 p.m. and the sunset at 6:23 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 10:35 a.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 2-4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
By the midweek the early morning feeding activity will develop as the last quarter moon phase arrives Tuesday night. Therefore both the sunrise and sunset period will be the major fishing periods of the day. During the hours of 6-9 a 4-rating can be expected.
The minor period will occur centered on solar noon at 12:38 p.m. as the moon-set occurs at the same time Wednesday. So Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. should be fairly good, perhaps a 4-rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Two gates are open 0.20 feet and flowing 220 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
