According to an article I read on www.cnn.com, the U.S. government is preparing to crack down on a bunch of robocallers.
Can we take a break from bashing our politicians for a moment and say, “Good job?”
In case you haven’t figured it out from past columns, I am not a fan of robocallers. It has gotten to the point that I almost never answer my landline — or check for messages on it. The landline phones blink at me accusingly, reminding me there are messages that need to be cleared out of them.
Yes, I probably should go through them. There might, in all the garbage on there, be something I need to hear. But I am willing to risk that to avoid listening to a lot (I can’t remember the last time I cleared it out) of messages, some determined to sell me something, some vaguely menacing in the hopes of scaring me into giving them personal information.
These robocallers have even found their way to my cell phone, which I do tend to answer. They also have learned to spoof phone numbers, so they appear legitimate. I find this profoundly annoying and it already prejudices me against the caller, so I wish they’d cut it out.
I got really irritated with a recent caller for a charity. Don and I have a policy that charity calls all go to him. This is because Don has a much easier time of saying “no” than I do. I am a soft touch, and we both know it.
Anyway, I explained to the gentleman who called that he would have to talk to my husband, who wasn’t home at the moment. Instead of thanking me and hanging up, he proceeded to read from his script, urging me to let them send me a donation envelope anyway.
I hung up on him. I am not sorry. He was rude first.
OK, this wasn’t strictly a robocall in the sense that I talked to a living, breathing human being. But when he stuck to script he acted like a robot. So there.
But, back to the article, which I found on CNN’s homepage: According to the FTC, the government is targeting companies and individuals who are together responsible for over one billion illegal robocalls (Yes, there are legitimate organizations that use robocalls. My county sheriff’s department sends texts and calls about various urgent things, including — I am not kidding — lightning alerts).
The area of the country being targeted includes my state of Florida, which gives the government brownie points from me. I am tired of these stupid calls and thank all for getting rid of them.
Sadly, this action appears to be dealing with a tiny part of the problem. The article further states that Americans have been subjected to 25.3 billion robocalls in the first half of the year, which makes the over 1 billion they’ve targeted to be a drop in a bucket. Still, it’s a start.
Apparently, Congress is considering legislation that will enable the federal government to better deal with the scourge of robocalls. One bill would make it illegal to call a consumer without their consent. Another would increase fines and the statute of limitations for dealing with the scam artists.
I really hope something is done. In the meantime, don’t be offended if you call my landline and I don’t answer. It’s not you — it’s the robocallers who have made me wary of picking of the receiver. You want to talk to me, call my cell phone — or even stop by. We’ll chat. And I won’t try to sell you something.
