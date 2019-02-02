Spending 50 years married to one person is an accomplishment that deserves recognition.
Mike and Peggy Goodson of Avon Park, Florida celebrated this milestone of 50 years on Feb. 1, 2019. Their journey started back on Feb. 1, 1969 when they were united in marriage at the Sembach Air Force Base Chapel in Sembach, Germany. Their early adventures together took them many places, but their last assignment was to the Avon Park Air Force Range, Avon Park, Florida ... with two children in tow — Tesha (Goodson) Baker (Jimmy) and Keith Goodson (Jennifer). The Goodsons have now resided in Avon Park for 43 years.
Mike Goodson retired March 1, 1985 from the United States Air Force with 20 years of service. He continues to work at the Avon Park Bombing Range, calling it his continued “tour of duty.”
“Our loving mom has been with each of us all the way,” said their children.
The Goodsons are proud to also be the blessed grandparents of eight grandchildren: Michael, Ashlynn and Alyssa Goodson and Landon, Karlee, Karissa, Lynlee and Kaitlyn (Baker) Clemons (Clint); and two great-grandchildren, Annslie and Britton Clemons.
“Mom and Dad, we thank you for your ongoing example of love and devotion. We are grateful for everything you have done for us. We love, honor and cherish you both and we are truly blessed by God to be a part of your legacy. May God’s blessings be upon you both as you continue on life’s journey through your golden years. God’s love has prevailed,” wrote their children, Tesha and Keith.
