LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church will host the 11th annual Community Gospel Sing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the church’s Genesis Center. The event continues a tradition begun by long-time Lake Placid residents Jan and Stan Schoonover and draws more than a dozen groups and performers from all around Highlands County to help provide food to the hungry.
This year’s concert will be introduced by a prelude presented by a clarinet quartet drawn from local bands and headed up by LaDonna Vaughn performing swing renditions of two old favorites, “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho” and “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.” Also appearing for the first time in a gospel sing at the Genesis Center will be soloist Helen Moretto, who sang “Santa Baby” at the Christmas performance of the Highlands County Concert Band in December.
“Each year we try to have a few new performers or songs to enrich the program,” said Joshua Klatt, music director at First Presbyterian Church. “It’s always interesting to see how the program comes together and the variety of styles and performances. Lake Placid residents will recognize the names of Nancy and Barney Miesse and David Mains from performances at the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays and other events in the community. Nancy plays the auto-harp, which is always a source of interest to our attendees, and she and Barney have a real classic country aspect to their singing — kind of reminiscent of Johnny and June Carter Cash. David plays with our contemporary praise team, and that flavors his performances, too. He mentioned to me that he is planning to sing ‘You Raise Me Up’ as one of his numbers.”
A return to this year’s program, after an absence of several years, will be soloist René Haney, wife of Lake Placid Christian Camp and Conference Center director Anthony Haney. Rene Haney has sung at a number of important regional conferences for the Church of the Nazarene, as well as with several notable Christian artists.
In addition to the groups mentioned above, returning performers include Mary Lou Brainerd, R. T. Byrum, Emily and Ashley Finke, the Gospel Heirs, Steve Irving, Andy Spires, Kay Whitehouse and His Willing Vessels, and Skook Wright. As was reported in November, Emily Finke has been selected to sing with the Young Adult Honors Choir in Sydney, Australia, during the summer of this year.
The Community Gospel Sing to support local food banks will be held in the Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There is no charge for the concert, but a love offering will be collected to help feed the hungry. Attendees are also encouraged to bring cans of food if they have any to share. The Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church is at 218 E. Belleview St., between Dal Hall and Interlake boulevards in Lake Placid. For more information, contact the church office at 863-465-2742.
