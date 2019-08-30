SEBRING — Residents who have trimmed tree limbs or bushes ahead of the approach of Hurricane Dorian should be prepared to haul them off.
Highlands County’s solid waste hauler will not be doing any extra pickups prior to the storm’s arrival next week, county officials said.
Adding in an unscheduled pickup would take a full day, said Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski. With the landfill open on Saturday, people who want to thin their trees will be able to truck those branches to the landfill.
This week was also not the week for yard waste pickup, according to online schedules at www.hcbcc.net/departments/solid_waste.
It was a week for bulk waste, such as furniture and appliances.
The good news is that next week — the week Dorian arrives, and leaves — will be a yard waste pickup week. Anything the storm leaves behind can be picked up on residents’ scheduled garbage days, as long as the branches are properly bundled.
People trying to mow high grass or overgrown lots prior to Dorian’s arrival should also be aware of where they leave their clippings. Loose grass and vegetation debris can wash into gutters and clog drainage culverts, causing localized flooding that wouldn’t happen otherwise.
County disaster officials have advised residents who do cutting or mowing prior to the storm to pile the clippings in places where they won’t easily wash into gutters or culverts, or to remove them altogether and dispose of them at the county landfill along with other yard debris.
