You (a previous letter writer) have the numbers to answer my questions. Most Highlands County elected officials and high government employees are Republican. What do you think is their average income ?
Remember the starting salary for your city manager is $80-120k or three times our $30,160.
Your comments are politically motivated and really lean to the right.
Fred Schilffarth
Sebring
