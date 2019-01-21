For two years, President Thump tried to convince the Republican Congress to give him the funds to build his promised border wall but they said no. President Trump did not threaten the Republicans with a government shutdown to force them to bend to his will.
When the Democrats gained control of the House, President Trump immediately had a government shutdown trying to force the Democrats to do what the Republicans would not do.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.