SEBRING — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill to expand the state’s toll road system down the west side of the state.
Supporters say it will prepare for future growth and help with disaster evacuations. Opponents, including environmentalists and former governors Charlie Crist and Bob Graham, say the expansion will large tracts of both rural and environmentally sensitive land.
As reported by News Service of Florida, DeSantis announced in Sarasota during a press conference for the texting and driving ban — House Bill 107 — that he would sign the toll-road bill, Senate Bill 7068, which had been a top priority of Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton.
The measure, which DeSantis signed about an hour later, directs the Florida Department of Transportation and other agencies to take initial steps toward expansion of the Suncoast Parkway from the Tampa Bay area to the Georgia border; extension of Florida’s Turnpike west to the Suncoast Parkway, and addition of a new multi-use corridor, with a toll road, from Polk County to Collier County.
DeSantis previously expressed reservations about the economic impact of toll roads on working Floridians, News Service reports, but came out in the end in support of more roads.
“We’re probably going to need more than that, just given how our state is growing and just given that traffic can be a big problem,” DeSantis was quoted as saying. “I’m supportive of infrastructure.”
While the roads had the support of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Ports Council and the Florida Trucking Association, it had opposition from environmental protection and conservation groups, as well as Democrats in the Legislature, News Service reports.
Sierra Club Florida Director Frank Jackalone expressed extreme disappointment with DeSantis’ decision to sign the toll-road bill. Jackalone also opposed other moves by the Legislature, such as lowering funding for the Florida Forever land-preservation program from $100 million this year to $33 million in the coming fiscal year.
“This is the end of all claims that Gov. DeSantis can make that he is a true environmentalist and a Teddy Roosevelt conservationist,” Jackalone was quoted as saying. “The Sierra Club sees the signing of this bill into law as the very beginning of a war against these toll roads. We’re going to do everything in our power to stop the toll roads from being built.”
Jackalone promised legal challenges against construction permits, grass roots efforts with local residents to oppose the roads, exposure of those who would benefit financially, pressure on the Legislature to repeal the plan and a fight against lawmakers who supported it.
Democrats opposed the plan during the recent legislative session, News Service reported, with warnings that the plan would destroy wetlands and arguments that the state should focus on fixing already-existing roads.
They also said lawmakers should get the results of task-force studies before putting up funding for the toll roads.
When the Highlands County Board of County Commission was asked to write a letter of support for the bill, the members instead wrote a letter in support of new corridors and expansion of roads, but did not specifically endorse the SB 7068 plan.
They said U.S. 17 and U.S. 27 through Florida’s Heartland need improvement, but also argued that those corridors, in places, have become too congested to fix, especially with the roads land-locked by development and without viable right of way options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.