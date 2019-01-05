The pain in life can be excruciating, and the urge to numb the brutality of a lost job, spouse or dream can be overwhelming. Some people often grab a bottle of alcohol, a joint of marijuana or a syringe or meth to escape the stress.
However, there is another way to take the pain and put it down for a few hours. Books, not illegal drugs or excessive drinking, can provide the perfect escape, taking readers to a far away place and allowing them to put down their problems for a while and embrace a new reality.
When my ex-husband told me that another woman was pregnant with his child, I needed a break from that news. (We were married at the time, and we had two children together.) To ease my suffering, I searched for good fiction books, and I devoured them. I was off to a happy place for hours at a time before I had to re-enter my own world.
By the end of a book, I had experienced hours of relief from stress and pleasant memories to reflect upon in the future.
As a woman of faith, I also read my Bible, and I drew great comfort from it as well. The words of a book, whether fiction or nonfiction, provided me with opportunities to travel to distant lands while staying at home on the couch with my children nearby.
After the devastating divorce, I did remarry and I found my own happy ending. I think the joy-filled endings in books and the great stories of faith in the Bible gave me hope that my own life could turn around and once again be filled with laughter and delight.
Melissa Main is a staff writer for the Highlands News-Sun. Contact her via email at melissa.main@highlandsnewssun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.