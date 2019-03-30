God gives us what we do not deserve, eternal life, instead of what we deserve, eternal damnation! Ephesians 2: 8-10 KJV.
It is a Gift and therefore, comes with no conditions but, we are his workmanship, created in Jesus Christ, to do good works. Works or our performance cannot save but, is the response of being saved or receiving something undeserved. Our responsibility is to serve Christ and being saved is not a license to sin. Grace is not an excuse to sin. Hebrews 10: 29-31 KJV.
Why should we insult God’s Grace by willfully sinning when the greatest gift is given, everlasting life. Once saved, your spirit is sealed with the Holy Spirit, Christ’s blood redeems all your sins, past, present and future sins. His blood [life] was presented in the holy’s of holy’s in heaven where God approved, Ephesians 1:13; 4:30 KJV.
When you walk in the spirit as a saved person, good things will happen such as peace and joy beyond human understanding, all cares or troubles of this life melts away but, if you choose to believe that God’s grace is a license to sin and you walk in sin, then problems occur such as physical and mental health issues and your peace and joy are robbed away from you. Sin, does not fit within God’s spiritual laws and therefore brings backlash. Remember, a saved person’s soul does not sin anymore but, his or her flesh tends to still sin. 2 Corinthians 3:17 KJV.
There is liberty in walking in the spirit of Christ, in that ones not held in the bondage of sin and in any feeling of guilt, Galatians 5: 1,13 KJV.
Do not use this liberty to sin or to listen to the ignorance of foolish men but, to serve Christ, 1 Peter 2: 15,16 KJV. 2 Peter 2: 15-22, Jude 1: 3,4 KJV.
A saved person who continues to sin, my as well have stayed as an unbeliever, one reaps what they sow. Will you live in the flesh after sinful things or in the spirit? 1 Peter 4: 1-5; Romans 6: 1,2,6, 11-18 KJV.
One can not please God in the flesh, Romans 8: 6-9; Hebrews 11:6 KJV. Romans 12:1,2 KJV., Romans 15: 1-3; Ephesians 4: 26,27 KJV. Ephesians 5 : 1-7 KJV.
Jesus’s blood was given up to God as a sacrifice for a sweet smelling savour in the holy of holy’s for our sins so why not return this love for the love for Christ who gave us the greatest gift of all, everlasting love and immediate peace, joy and God’s wisdom. What exactly does God want from us?
2 Timothy 2: 19-26, KJV., in vs. 20, the gold and silver represents, the saved who do not follow sin and the wood and of earth represents the saved who continue to sin. Vessels in vs. 20, represents our bodies which are temples of God in the saved.
1 Corinthians 3: 18-21, KJV., 2 John 1:9 KJV., and finally Titus 3: 4-9 KJV. So, once saved, do you continue to trample over the son of God or follow as he walked in love, patience, meekness, perseverance and in truth, not man’s relative truth’s but, God’s truth. The sooner that you walk right, the sooner your rewards from God starts and continues everlasting.
I don't get why the KJV is so important to mention it each time. The Bible has passed through many translations and edits with the KJV not appearing until around the 1500's. Fables aren't any more real because they are found in a particular edition.
