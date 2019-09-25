Special to Highlands News-Sun
Grace & Heart Obstetrics and Gynecology office is pleased to welcome new health care providers, Rachel Cooper Mercado, MD and Shirley Reyes, APRN. Effective Oct. 1, Cooper Mercado and Reyes will be joining Summer Kahn, MD and Tanya Boatwright, APRN at Grace & Heart OB/GYN, a women’s health practice Kahn established in 2006.
“Dr. Cooper and Shirley are great additions to the Grace & Heart team.” said Dana Davis, Practice Manager at Grace & Heart OB/GYN. “They are already well established health care providers and we are really excited for them to join us so that together we may better serve our community.”
Cooper Mercado graduated from the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine from Ohio State University and has been practicing medicine for over 22 years, 18 of which have been in Highlands County and has delivered over 5,000 babies. Reyes was a nurse for six years in the Obstetrics Department at AdventHealth in Sebring (formerly Florida Hospital) before deciding to continue her educate and become an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse.
Existing patients of Cooper and Reyes may call 863-382-2229 to request a transfer of their medical records from AdventHealth, their previous practice location. Additionally, if you are a new patient and would like to schedule an appointment with any of the providers at Grace & Heart, please call 863-382-2229. For more information about the services offered at www.graceandheartobgynfl.com.
