Our community was recently able to celebrate the graduation of the high school students of 2019. Another year of students thrown into ‘the real world’ after spending 12 years in a structured school system. And none of them know what’s coming.
This got me thinking about my own high school graduation, already five years ago. The halfway point in the countdown to my first high school reunion. Can it really have been five years?
Looking back, I don’t think I’m the same person now as I was then. In many ways I have changed and developed. Some of these changes could have come about due to environmental influences, like getting a job, or others could have a more personal basis, like learning self-soothing skills.
At 18, graduation doesn’t really seem that cool. There’s a boring practice beforehand, and lots of school authority figures telling you what to do. And at the time when you’re the one being celebrated you don’t really understand the hype surrounding the whole thing.
However, now, look at the new graduates, I have realized that graduating from high school is something worth celebrating. If not for the hard work it took to make it there, but for the freedom you are about to inherit.
After graduation there are decisions we all have to make. Will we go straight into getting a job? Or maybe higher education is a better option for others. And still for some, doing nothing for a while is the right choice.
For many, this is a defining time. If you decide to go to college and pursue a degree or certification, this could have an influence on future job opportunities. However, if you choose to go straight to work, maybe you’ll be able to be successful through seniority.
This is a struggle high school graduates have faced ever since there was a high school to graduate from. In reality, this is a very sensitive time. It could play a huge role in determining other key aspects of your life. As serious as it is though, I don’t think it’s something that should be stressed about or obsessed over.
Ultimately in times like time I feel it is important to remember that whatever decision you make is the decision you were supposed to make. There’s no wrong option. Because whatever is supposed to happen will happen.
This will hopefully ease any post-graduates pondering the meaning of their life or wondering what their purpose is in the grand scheme of things. After all, graduation is also a time for celebration. It is a time to take a second a relax, after working for 12 hard years. Even if just for a couple months in the summer.
Graduation is a special time. It is important for bringing together families and friends, in celebration of personal accomplishments. It is also an important time for determining what route one might take in life, and how one’s accomplishments and abilities will influence that person’s life.
