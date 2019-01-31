An open letter to Arnold Davis, president and Clara Boone of Christian Association of America,
I am writing this letter to thank you for choosing me as one of the MLK Jr. Parade Grand Marshals of 2019. Even though God knew this honor would be given to me, I never would have dreamed that I would be chosen on the day of celebrating the great dreamer Martin Luther King, Jr.
I also want to thank my family and friends and all who came out to support and cheer me on. May God bless you Christian Association of America as you continue to represent our community and help make this world a better place.
Naomi Collins
Avon Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.